GEEKOM Launches New 2021 Flagship MINI PC Product: Mini IT8 to Celebrate Thanksgiving

TAIPEI, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, an international online computer technology company headquartered in Taiwan, has today announced that the MINI PC Mini IT8, its latest 2021 flagship, will be launched online from November 20 for pre-sale.

Geekom Launches The New Mini Pc Product Mini It8 For Pre-Sale And Offers Big Discounts Of Up To $110.Oo Off In Holiday Season

Thanksgiving is a long standing American tradition and the celebration, which this year is on November 25. To demonstrate its appreciation for users and celebrate this Thanksgiving, GEEKOM customers can shop Back Friday deals and win limited edition gifts with purchase throughout the holiday season.

GEEKOM's latest mini PC was developed in direct response to the growing popularity of modular PCs, which empower users to customize and expand the memory, storage and other elements to their exact needs. The Mini IT8 is ideal for heavy PC users, office workers and families alike with its lightweight and sturdy aluminum frame, powerful CPU, flexible storage configuration options, and comprehensive interface settings.

"GEEKOM was founded in 2003 with a vision to build the very best computing solutions for users around the world. Since our inception, we have been relentlessly dedicated to our pursuit of creating the ultimate products for customers. The launch of our latest mini PC reflects this ambition by providing users with more options for computers that are faster, more powerful, and easier to customize," said Kom de Olde, founder of GEEKOM.

Measuring just 117mm x 112mm x 45.6mm, the mini PC fits perfectly into the palm of the hand and weighs in at 1kg — making it compact, light, and easy to install. At the same time, the sturdy and refined aluminum design keeps components safe while boasting a unique texture that looks great in the home office.

Inside the frame, the Intel 8th generation Core i5 processor offers superior processing power and can be freely matched with other components to suit different user requirements. GEEKOM's MINI PC Mini IT8 also features dual-channel DDR4 2400MHz SODIMM memory, which supports expansion from 8GB to 32GB and 128GB to 1TB SSD. It also has a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive slot, supporting an HDD storage expansion from 128GB to 1TB. Mini IT8 will be sold with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Despite its compact appearance, Mini IT8 is equipped with a wealth of interface settings, including a USB3.2 and Type-C port, HDMI port, MINI DP port, RJ45 port, SD card socket, and 3.5mm headphone jack. With plenty of ports, consumers can connect multiple devices simultaneously, from a monitor and mouse to a keyboard, headset, and more.

In addition, the Mini IT8 comes with a fixed bracket, screw pack, product manual and power adaptor inside the box. Users can simply connect the mini PC to their monitor using the fixed bracket and transform their screen into a true all-in-one machine.

GEEKOM's mini PC is the latest in the company's lineup of products, which include high-performance mini PCs, gaming mini PCs, laptops and NAS. With R&D headquarters in Taiwan, GEEKOM sells products to customers around the world, including North America, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and has already established partnerships with well-known brands such as Intel and Kingston.

Mini IT8 will be on sale from November 20 at www.geekompc.com. Please follow GEEKOM's official Facebook page and get latest updates and black Friday gifts for fans.

About GEEKOM

GEEKOM is an international online computer technology company headquartered in Taiwan. Founded in 2003, GEEKOM brings a bold vision to provide the best computing solutions to every person across the globe — whether it be for enterprise or individual use, kids or adults, industrial or medical. The company boasts one of the world's most advanced IT teams, with decades of experience working with world-class companies such as Intel, AMD, Rockchip, MTK, Nvidia, and Microsoft. GEEKOM currently ships to the US and Europe, with more destinations planned in the future.

For more information, visit www.geekompc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GEEKOM