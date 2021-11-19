ENT Partners Announces Acquisition of Suburban Otolaryngology

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Partners, LLC, a leading Physician Practice Management Company (PPMC) specializing in the Ear, Nose, Throat & Sleep industry, today announced it has acquired Suburban Otolaryngology in Berwyn, IL.

Suburban Otolaryngology is recognized as a premiere practice in ENT medical and surgical services. From sinus and snoring to sleep apnea, allergies and hearing, Suburban Otolaryngology's comprehensive offerings provide the Berwyn community with high quality, state of the art care.

Dr. Daniel Kurtzman, Medical Director and senior member of Suburban Otolaryngology, said, "ENT Partners is an ideal partner to support the continued growth of Suburban Otolaryngology and we are excited about their partnership during this next phase for our organization."

The provider team at Suburban Otolaryngology includes two board-certified otolaryngologists: Dr. Daniel Kurtzman and Dr. Anand Ponnappan.

"We are thrilled to welcome Suburban Otolaryngology to the ENT Partners family," said ENT Partners CEO, Jim Feinstein. "The team at Suburban Otolaryngology brings tremendous experience and expertise to our group and further solidifies our geographical footprint in the Chicagoland area. Suburban Otolaryngology's established relationships with Rush University Medical Center and Loyola Medicine introduce ENT Partners to new health system opportunities in the Chicagoland market."

To learn more about Specialty Care Institute, visit suboto.com.

About ENT Partners

ENT Partners, LLC is dedicated to the private practice ENT physician and their teams, through a flexible partnership model. The cornerstone of ENT Partners' values is to provide unwavering attention to patient satisfaction, understanding that will positively impact employee engagement. Elevated employee engagement will translate to physician satisfaction and positive culture, ultimately creating practice growth through the fundamentals of word-of-mouth referrals and new patient volume. Currently, Suburban Otolaryngology joins Chicago ENT, Arlington ENT, Specialty Care Institute and Maryland ENT within the ENT Partners portfolio. To learn more about ENT Partners, LLC, visit www.entpartners.com.

View original content:

SOURCE ENT Partners