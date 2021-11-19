Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice Secures Support from Ad Hoc Committee to Appoint Survivors to Local Council Boards Ad Hoc Committee Unanimously Recommends All Local Councils Work with Survivor Advisory Group to Continue Dialogue on Safe Scouting Measures

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice ("Coalition") announced today that it has received support from the Ad Hoc Committee of Local Councils of the Boy Scouts of America ("Ad Hoc Committee") on its recommendation that Local Councils include survivors on their Boards. The boards of several Ad Hoc Committee councils – including the Greater New York Councils, the Atlanta Area Council, and the Crossroads of America Council – have already committed to include a survivor on each of their boards.

Last month, the Coalition secured a commitment from the Boy Scouts of America to appoint a survivor to its National Executive Board, adding greater accountability and ensuring that current and future scouts are protected.

"Today's announcement is yet another crucial step towards ensuring the safety of current and future scouts," said Coalition Co-Founder Ken Rothweiler of Eisenberg, Rothweiler, Winkler, Eisenberg & Jeck, P.C. "While the alliances and commitments we have attained are meaningful and represent real change, the work doesn't stop here. We will continue with our strong momentum to fight for justice for survivors and establish accountability in scouting."

"We have worked tirelessly on behalf of survivors to build the largest compensation fund possible, and to provide a platform for change in scouting," said Coalition Co-Founder Anne Andrews of Andrews & Thornton. "The Ad Hoc Committees' support is validation of the work we have done, and of what we are still striving to accomplish."

"We have stated before that having a survivor in the room where decisions are being made is key to making sure their voices are heard beyond the bankruptcy," said Coalition member Adam Slater of Slater Slater Schulman LLP. "The Coalition looks forward to working with Local Councils to continue progress on our shared mission."

Virtual Information Meetings for Survivors

The Coalition will be hosting regular virtual meetings to keep the survivor community apprised of updates ahead of the December 14, 2021 deadline to vote for the Plan. The next virtual meeting will be held TONIGHT -- Friday, November 19, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET. For information on the benefits of The Plan, instructions on how to vote, or access to the next virtual meeting, visit scoutingabusesurvivors.com.

About The Coalition

The Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice includes approximately 18,000 abuse survivors, represented by law firms who collectively represent more than 63,000 childhood sexual abuse survivors. The Coalition was formed with two common goals: ensuring fair and equitable treatment for abuse survivors; and establishing the largest possible compensation fund for survivors, to be distributed as expeditiously as possible.

Through the efforts of the Coalition over the past year, commitments to the survivors' compensation trust through the Boy Scouts of America's Bankruptcy Reorganization Plan have grown to $1.887 billion, including an $850 million settlement with Boy Scouts of America and local councils, settlements with Hartford Financial Services Group for $787 million and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for $250 million. More settlements are expected.

