Aura Integrates Password Manager Into All-in-One Digital Security Application

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, a leading provider of all-in-one digital security for consumers, today announced it has integrated a password manager feature into its consumer security application. Aura's Password Manager simplifies consumers' online lives by taking the headache out of memorizing and accessing usernames and passwords.

"Preventing unwanted online account access is critical and passwords are often the first line of digital defense," said Hari Ravichandran, founder & CEO of Aura. "However, remembering passwords for all of your accounts can be difficult. Through Aura's Password Manager, your login information is protected by industry-leading encryptions and is easy to access as you need it."

A recent survey commissioned by Aura in conjunction with Harris Poll found that, unfortunately, 64% of U.S. adults don't yet use a password manager app or service. Password managers have many benefits for consumers as they allow users to store differentiated passwords in a secure location and enable users to easily log in to accounts linked to the password manager.

Aura Password Manager is available with the following key capabilities:

Web browser extensions - Available via Chrome, Firefox and Edge, extensions allow users to easily add accounts and save logins to Password Manager manually and automatically

Cross-device sync - Add, modify, delete and access an unlimited number of passwords across all devices - including browser, mobile and web

Proactive security functionality- Automatically add and sync account and password information across all supported devices to avoid memorizing account information such as usernames and passwords.

Aura is a new type of security service that offers all-in-one protection for your online finances, personal information, and devices - with one simple subscription. Already trusted by millions, Aura alerts users to potential threats and helps resolve any issues. This is all backed by an experienced team of customer service professionals and a $1 million insurance policy as an added benefit for every customer to cover eligible losses from identity theft and fraud.

Password Manager is available across all Aura plans and integrated into existing customer accounts for Aura's direct to consumer offering.

About Aura

Aura is a mission-driven technology company dedicated to creating a safer internet for everyone. We believe that people should be able to live with the peace of mind that their identity, online accounts and devices will remain safe, private and protected, no matter where they go. With an easy to use, integrated suite of services trusted by more than one million customers, Aura makes all-in-one digital security accessible to all. Visit www.aura.com.

Check out open roles at Aura .

