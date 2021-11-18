Teleflora® Reunites Families For The Holidays In New Campaign And Social Contest

With Many Families Separated Last Holiday Season, the New Teleflora Campaign, "Nana," Celebrates How a Sweet Surprise and Being with Loved Ones Are What's Most Important

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleflora®, the world's leading floral delivery service, is adding to the spirit of the holiday season by encouraging everyone to Love Out Loud™. Whether it be with a festive centerpiece for a family gathering, a handcrafted bouquet sent across the miles, or uniting loved ones in its latest campaign and social media contest, Teleflora knows that being together is what's most special about the holidays.

Teleflora's newest campaign, "Nana," embodies the nostalgia of the holidays and reminds us that being with loved ones is what's most important. Launching today, the spot follows a little girl after she receives a Teleflora bouquet from her grandma. She is saddened her Nana won't be there for the holidays and brings the flowers everywhere, symbolizing her Nana's presence—while playing tea party, reading bedtime stories, and everything else. On Christmas Day, she is overcome with joy when Nana surprises her at her door and they are finally reunited.

Extending the campaign theme of togetherness and harnessing the power of what it means to #LoveOutLoud, Teleflora is celebrating the 2021 holiday season by reuniting 21 families across the country. From November 18 through December 6, consumers can post a photo of their favorite holiday memory on Instagram, tagging #LoveOutLoudContest and @Teleflora, along with what it would mean to be reconnected with family for a chance to win round-trip airfare and Teleflora bouquets for a year. More details and the official rules can be found at Teleflora.com/Holidays.

"This holiday season, more than ever, we wanted to remind Americans to pause and cherish what matters most—the power of family and the beauty of connection," said Danielle Mason, vice president of marketing, Teleflora. "Whether you are celebrating together or sending joy to loved ones from afar, a Teleflora bouquet adds to the festivities as families reunite for their holiday traditions. With this campaign, we've harnessed the magic of the holidays as we showcase the emotional connection flowers deliver to those you love."

The ad will be featured on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram and is supported by targeted in-stream media buys on connected TV, digital, and mobile. The campaign was developed by The Wonderful Company's in-house creative team at The Wonderful Agency and led by chief creative officer Margaret Keene, under guidance from Mason and Jeff Bennett, president, Teleflora.

"Many families were separated for the holidays last year, so it was important to us to acknowledge that and help make up for lost time by bringing people together through our campaign and social contest," said Keene. "Teleflora's new campaign spotlights how family traditions and being together for the holidays are what matter most."

"Nana" is an extension of Teleflora's overarching Love Out Loud brand platform, which launched during Christmas 2017. To share the holiday spirit with friends and family afar, Love Out Loud and surprise them with a unique Teleflora arrangement. Teleflora's best-selling Christmas lineup features beautifully curated arrangements always made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by a local florist. Each bouquet comes complete with a festive keepsake container that can be incorporated into home décor for years to come.

About Teleflora

