Tap into your Inner Groovy Goddess with Fuller, Thicker Looking Natural Lashes and Brows

Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the holiday season by achieving and gifting lash and brow goals with the Groovy Goddess set by Grande Cosmetics. This gift of cult favorite serums is perfect for anytime, anywhere with a full-size and mini GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum and travel-size GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum.

Both proprietary formulas feature a blend of vitamins, peptides, amino acids and conditioning ingredients for bombshell lash and brow results.

GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
An award-winning lash enhancing serum infused with a blend of vitamins, peptides, and amino acids to promote the appearance of naturally longer, thicker looking lashes in 4-6 weeks, with full improvement in 3 months. It's a favorite for helping to enhance short, thinning, brittle lashes. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for contacts and lash extensions.

In a 12 week consumer study using GrandeLASH-MD:
  • 94% saw healthier looking lashes
  • 91% saw longer looking lashes
  • 97% saw more visible lashes
*Based on a 12 week consumer study with 30 subjects. Results will vary.

GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum
A revolutionary brow enhancing serum infused with a blend of vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids to promote the appearance of fuller, bolder looking brows in just 6-8 weeks, with full improvement in 4 months. Perfect for sparse, thinning, over-plucked, or tail-less brows. Dermatologist tested.

In a 16 week consumer study using GrandeBROW:
  • 100% saw fuller looking brows
  • 94% saw healthier looking brows
  • 91% saw thicker looking brows
*Based on a 16 week consumer study with 30 subjects. Results will vary.

This set is exclusively at Sephora and is of incredible value, perfect for those last minute holiday shoppers!
 $68.00 ($124.00 Value)
@grandecosmetics

Alicia Grande - Founder and CEO of Grande Cosmetics
GrandeLASH-MD Before&After
GrandeBROW Before&After
(PRNewsfoto/Grande Cosmetics)
