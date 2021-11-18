Professional iBuyer Platform FlipOS Receives $136 Million to Help Launch Valuable Tool for Investors Focused on Online Home Sales

PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov.18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlipOS, a tailor-made platform is designed for individual real estate investors and institutional buyers who want to outsource their business's asset scouting and renovation functions, announced it received $136 million Series B round to finance its platform.

Stoa USA Inc., the world's first technology-based Business to-Business (B2B) iBuyer and creator of FlipOS, announced it received a $36 million equity investment from Zeev Ventures, along with a $100 million securitization deal led by Cantor Fitzgerald, the preeminent global financial services firm and real estate investment company.

Tom Sella, Co-Founder and President of Stoa said, "By partnering with local investors, FlipOS will both double the housing pipeline and reduce the time-to-flip a home by 80 percent. We're able to offer institutional investors thousands of deals that are rent-ready and geared to deliver a return on investment from day one."

"The Stoa team figured out a way to optimize the entire professional iBuyer process from property funding, through renovation, to sale, in a way that makes a real impact on the amount of single-family homes available for purchase or rental," said Oren Zeev, founding partner of Zeev Ventures. "I'm incredibly excited to join Stoa's journey in becoming the market leader in the iBuyer space."

"The support from our new and existing investors is a testament to our exponential growth and reflects the promise of our unique approach to iBuying," said Or Agassi, chief executive officer of Stoa. "With this financing, we plan to hire top talent, expand into new U.S. locations, and further establish FlipOS as a marketplace leader."

Stoa recorded over $20 million in revenue since the company's launch at the beginning of 2021. The company's Stoa finances the projects, scopes the renovations, and warehouses the properties for a buyer. The company also ensures assets are renovated to exact, high-quality, fit-for-purpose homes, known as "Good Homes®."

About Stoa

Founded in 2018 and based in Phoenix, Arizona, Stoa USA Inc. is a property technology company and one-stop-shop for real estate investors. The company's proprietary platform, FlipOS, is designed to help real estate investors buy, renovate and sell homes more efficiently. For more information, visit flipos.com .

