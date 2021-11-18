Microland Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services for the 2nd Time in a Row

LONDON, ATLANTA and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital transformation company, announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services. The detailed report is available here. This is the second time in a row Gartner has recognized Microland as a leader, providing testimony to the experience and expertise Microland has developed in Managed Network Services.

For over three decades, Microland has been supporting and transforming networks and systems for customers in 170 countries across diverse sectors including BFSI, Retail, Hi-tech, Pharma & Lifesciences. The Managed Network Services are delivered to customers through several NOCs operating 24 x 7 underpinned by the Network Assurance Platform, which is a homegrown IP.

Gartner evaluated vendors on multiple parameters for its Magic Quadrant report. Assessment was based on two service categories of Managed LAN/Wireless LAN (WLAN) services and Managed WAN services which included the management of enterprise LAN customer premises equipment (CPE), and management of enterprise site edge networking CPE and WAN transport management. Microland's Managed Network Services stand out in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for their network automation tools-driven delivery, analytics and user experience.

Commenting on the recognition, Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland, said, "We believe Microland's recognition in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the second year in a row speaks for our tremendous focus on being the IT Infrastructure Partner of Choice for our customers for over 3 decades. Microland has been delivering impeccable quality of service to customers. Combining this experience with the latest in technology and world-class delivery standards has kept our Managed Network Services offering at the forefront. I believe this recognition is a result of the investments we have made in demonstrating the depth and breadth of our services and our ability to drive continuous innovation. We dedicate this recognition to our customers who have always inspired us to raise the bar of success."

The Gartner report projects that more than 60% of software-defined, wide-area network (SD-WAN) customers will have implemented a secure access service edge (SASE) architecture by 2024. This is a substantial increase over the ~35% of customers who had implemented it by 2020. This trend aligns with Microland's vision of the expansion of its Managed Network Services offering.

Reacting to the noteworthy mention, Robert Wysocki, Senior Vice President & Global Client Solutions Leader - Networks & Cybersecurity, Microland, said, "We believe this is a recognition of our ability to drive exceptional customer value. Our investment in our in-house developed Network Assurance Platform that provides a complete lifecycle management experience to our customers has stood out as one of the key elements, along with consistent quality and standardized offerings, that make us a provider of choice."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, 10 November 2021, By Ted Corbett, Danellie Young

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Microland

Microland's delivery of digital and "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to adopt nextGen Digital infrastructure. We enable this using our expertise in Cloud and Data Centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT— ensuring the embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable, and stable.

In the COVID-19 impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

