CODE (RED) Empowers People To Shop, Give And Game To Fight COVID-19 This Holiday Season Join The (RED) Creator Cup as the global gaming community comes together to raise funds, (RED)EEM rewards points to fight COVID, or shop stylish (RED) products on Amazon

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Giving Tuesday and World AIDS Day, (RED) , the global pandemic fighting organization co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver, is marking its 15th anniversary year by partnering with collaborators and industry leaders in gaming, financial services and retail to call a CODE (RED) on COVID-19, a first of its kind campaign to raise money to support urgent and equitable access to COVID relief in response to the devastating impact of the pandemic in the world's poorest countries. All money raised will be distributed to the Global Fund's COVID Response Mechanism and the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC). Doubling the impact, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will generously match every dollar donated to the Global Fund, up to $2 million USD.

"As life slowly begins to return to normal in the US, COVID continues to wreak havoc on the world's poorest countries. Right now, less than 5 percent of people in low-income countries have received a single vaccine dose," said Jennifer Lotito, President and COO of (RED). "This holiday season, we're bringing the biggest brands in gaming, shopping and financial services together to fight this pandemic and help save lives."

The (RED) Creator Cup

THE (RED) CREATOR CUP BRINGS TOGETHER CREATORS TO FIGHT COVID

On December 1st, World AIDS Day, some of the world's most exciting content creators including Nihachu, GeeNelly, Loony, WillNE & Miaxmon, Dev1ce and many others will join forces for The (RED) Creator Cup, a global response rallying the gaming community on Twitch and YouTube to fight COVID. The tournament is a collaboration between (RED), Dexerto and Unsigned, and is generously supported by Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada). Content creators will team up to play a special (RED) Minecraft world, and give fans and followers opportunities to donate via Tiltify.

The (RED) Creator Cup will mobilize fans around the world to take action in the fight against COVID by featuring custom fundraising overlays that add unique viewer experiences, surprise donation incentives, and more, transforming gaming into a force to provide life-saving equitable access to COVID relief where it is needed most. Gaming fans will also be able to access (RED)'s Tiltify fundraising tools to host their own fundraising streams, whenever they like, wherever they are.

Watch and stay up to date on the latest streams from the (RED) Creator Cup here and here .

(RED)EEM & PACK PURPOSE INTO REWARDS POINTS THIS HOLIDAY

This holiday season, eligible credit card customers can (RED)EEM rewards points towards a donation to help fight COVID and save lives. (RED) has brought together leaders in the financial services sector to call a CODE (RED) on the COVID pandemic, raising money to support urgent and equitable access to COVID relief in response to the ongoing and devastating impact of the virus in the world's poorest countries.

American Express Membership Rewards® points and Citi ThankYou® points can be used towards a donation to provide lifesaving COVID-19 support to those most in need. These rewards are donated with PayPal's Pay with Rewards feature to support the Fund for the Global Fund. Reward balances are automatically converted to an equivalent dollar donation amount to support the essential COVID-19 recovery effort.

GIVE: JOIN BANK OF AMERICA & (RED) IN THE FIGHT AGAINST PANDEMICS

Bank of America will support CODE (RED) with a $3 Million (USD) commitment to the Global Fund, as part of their broader $35 Million pledge through 2025, and continue driving broad support of the Global Fund with messaging across its platforms, including their vast ATM and Financial Center network.

For every dollar donated to (RED) through December 31st, Bank of America will triple your contribution. Visit red.org/donate-bankofamerica to donate.

SHOP (RED) AND SAVE LIVES WITH STYLISH, USEFUL HOLIDAY GIFTS THAT GIVE BACK ON AMAZON

For the fifth consecutive year, (RED) and Amazon are teaming up to provide customers a single destination to shop one-of-a-kind gifts that give back at amazon.com/RED . With additional promotional support enabled by Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada), every purchase on amazon.com/RED supports the fight against global health emergencies like AIDS and COVID, and funds life-saving programs in communities most in need. New and noteworthy products for this year include:

LARQ Bottle (PRODUCT) RED

(ANOVA) RED Precision® Cookers collection

(PRODUCT) RED Theragun PRO and mini

(TRUFF) RED Hotter Sauce

(VAHDAM) RED collection of teas and tea accessories

(THE HONEY POT CO.)RED feminine care collection

ABOUT (RED)

(RED), named for the color of emergency, was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a cavalry to fight the AIDS pandemic. Today, that cavalry is also fighting the urgent threat of COVID and its devastating impact on the world's most vulnerable communities, answering the need for a truly global response.

(RED) partners with the most iconic brands and people to create (RED) products and experiences — all of which raise money for the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health. (RED) partners include Amazon, Anova Culinary, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Buffalo Games, Claro, eos, Girl Skateboards, The Honey Pot Co., Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Montblanc, Primark, Salesforce, Starbucks, Stellantis, Telcel, Therabody, TRUFF, U-Mask, Vahdam India and Vespa. (RED) supporters include Merck and Roche.

To date, (RED) has generated nearly $700 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 220 million people. The money raised by (RED)'s partners and campaigns goes directly to strengthen health systems and support life-saving programs in the communities where pandemics hit hardest.

