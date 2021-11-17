Warner Music Group Launches WMX, Offering Next Gen Services For Artists, Labels & Brands

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music Group (WMG) today announced the launch of WMX, a next generation services division that will connect artists with fans and amplify brands in creative, immersive, and engaging ways. The new division includes a rebranded WEA commercial services & marketing network, as well as the company's media & creative content arm.

The rebrand brings into focus important aspects of Warner Music's value proposition to artists. These include a centralized in-house creative agency – bringing continuity and unity of vision across all aspects of an artist's career. This encompasses special emphasis on merch and D2C, alongside long-standing expertise in streaming, vinyl, ticketing, fashion collabs, gaming, social, experiential, and other fan experiences. With an "always on" marketing approach, WMX will help grow global fan communities through creative cross-channel campaigns.

WMX also boasts a connected, culturally curious audience of music lovers totaling more than 249 million monthly unique visitors. This is driven by its award-winning owned media – including UPROXX, the youth culture & music destination; Songkick, the live music app; and HipHopDX, a leading hip-hop media platform. In addition, WMX ranks as a top five video media company for 18-34 audiences in the U.S., generating over 46 billion monthly views through premium music-centric content on verified, premium YouTube channels including The Pit and Indie Mixtape, as well as streaming and social platforms.

Maria Weaver, President, WMX, said: "The role of a record label is growing, artists are pushing creative boundaries, and consumer behavior is ever-changing. WEA was the first to put a global backbone behind distribution and really expand what a music company can offer. With that same pioneering spirit, we're evolving our company to position Warner Music and its artists for huge opportunities today and in the future. WMX is creating immersive, innovative, and impactful experiences, while empowering artists to grow their careers and deepen their vital connections with their fans. We're excited to bring artists, audiences, and advertisers together in powerful ways."

Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group said: "The music business is no longer linear, transactional, and based around one format. It's complex, multi-faceted, and interactive. There's an ever-expanding universe of opportunities for talent to build devoted fanbases and extend their brands. In this rapidly evolving attention economy, WMX is designed to provide our artists and labels with a deep, dynamic range of services – covering everything from streaming to merch to branded content and beyond. Under Maria's outstanding leadership, WMX will help differentiate Warner Music, as we attract and amplify original artists."

Led by Weaver, who joined WMG one year ago, the rebrand is a culmination of WMX's rapid transformation, which has resulted in the creation of five key functions that work together to maximize reach and impact:

Commercial Services, helmed by Elsa Vivero , General Manager / Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Services, WMX;

Media Business, led by Benjamin Blank , President of Media & Creative Content, WMX;

Artist & Fan Experiences, headed by Danielle Lee , President, Warner Music Artist and Fan Experiences, WMX;

E-Commerce & Retail, run by Ernst Trapp , President, Global E-Commerce & Retail, WMX;

Audience Strategy, managed by Scott Cherkin , SVP, Audience Engagement, WMX.

When WEA was formed in 1971, it brought together three visionary record labels – Warner Bros., Elektra, and Atlantic – to form a musical powerhouse that changed the face of the modern music business. A half century later, the company holds true to how Billboard magazine described it on the occasion of its 25th anniversary: "a worldwide network with a local focus" driven by "whole new categories of sales and service." Today, Warner Music Group continues to set the standard for innovating artist services in the 21st century, now with WMX.

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over 1 million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century.

Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company – as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands.

