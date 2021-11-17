Sony Corporation of America Donates $1 Million To NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF)

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Corporation of America, Sony Electronics Inc. and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. today announced that they have made a $1 million donation to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF). This donation is part of a larger social justice campaign and comes from Sony's Global Social Justice Fund on behalf of Sony Group Corporation.

With racial discrimination, violence, and inequality at alarmingly high levels and economic dislocation and joblessness confronting millions of Americans, the donation from Sony's Global Social Justice Fund will support LDF's four focus areas addressing racial justice: Political Participation, Criminal Justice, Economic Justice and Education Equity.

"Since its founding in 1940, LDF continues to use litigation, advocacy, and public education to drive groundbreaking work in the areas of civil rights and equality," said Karen Kelso, Senior Director, Corporate Social Responsibility, Sony Corporation of America. "Our contribution will support LDF's attorneys, staff and programs as they continue to work to protect voting rights, reform our criminal justice system, achieve education equity, and ensure economic justice for all.

To learn more about the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) please visit www.naacpldf.org.

About the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) is America's premier legal organization fighting for racial justice. Through litigation, advocacy, and public education, it seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans.

About Sony Corporation of America

Sony Corporation or America, located in New York, NY, is the U.S. headquarters of Sony Group Corporation, based in Tokyo, Japan. Sony's principal U.S. businesses include Sony Electronics Inc., Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing LLC and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. With some 900 million Sony devices in hands and homes worldwide today, a vast array of Sony movies, television shows and music, and the PlayStation Network, Sony creates and delivers more entertainment experiences to more people than anyone else on earth. To learn more: www.sony.com/en.

