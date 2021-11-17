G FUEL And One Of The Most Watched Twitch Streamers, Summit1G, Will Launch "Summit1G" Energy Drink on December 1 Sign Up To Get Early Access To G FUEL Summit1G At GFUEL.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You load up your favorite arena shooter and your squad's buying round is about to start. You check your credits and see an awesome new item has been added … It's the new G FUEL Summit1G Collector's Box! That's right, G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, today announced it's launching a new "Summit1G" flavor on December 1st. G FUEL created the flavor in partnership with Jaryd "Summit1G" Lazar, one of the most followed and most viewed streamers to ever go live on Twitch.

"I'm stoked to be launching a flavor with G FUEL. I've always wanted my own flavor," said Summit1G. "I literally was eating a raspberry creamsicle and thought, 'THIS IS THE NEXT FLAVOR!' I'm happy to see it come to life and hope everyone enjoys it."

Summit1G is a veteran from the first generation of professional broadcasters and has been at the forefront of new trends in live streaming for close to a decade. He's known mostly for playing competitive FPS games, especially CS:GO, Escape from Tarkov, and PUBG, but that doesn't stop him from showing his fun-loving side in GTA Online and Sea of Thieves. Summit1G has been streaming for eight years. He has about six million Twitch followers, 703,000 YouTube subscribers, and over one million Twitter followers.



G FUEL Summit1G tastes like a raspberry cream ice pop, one of Summit1G's favorite treats. In fact, his G FUEL flavor inspiration was a box of ice cream that he was enjoying at the time. The new G FUEL flavor is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"We're always thrilled to work with a pioneer like Summit1G and introduce our millions of fans worldwide to the very first Summit1G-inspired G FUEL flavor," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "We know that after taking just one sip of G FUEL Summit1G, fans will see we turned this OG flavor into a 1G flavor."

G FUEL Summit1G will be available for sale in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collector's boxes, which include one 40-serving Summit1G tub and one 16 oz shaker cup, at gfuel.com on December 1st. Sign up to get early access to G FUEL Summit1G at gfuel.com/summit1g.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, edible energy crystals, and sparkling hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 300,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Logic, Roman Atwood, ONE_shot_GURL, SavinTheBees, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Inc., Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., Sony Pictures, RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

