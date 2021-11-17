2021 Marks Milestone Fourth Patient Choice Award for PANTHERx Rare

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx Rare has again been recognized as the winner of the annual, national Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award™ in the Independent Specialty Pharmacy category.

Congratulations to all of the associates at PANTHERx for this distinguished recognition. Awards of this nature validate the efforts made by PANTHERx to forward our mission to redefine the level of care provided to people living with rare diseases.

"The results of the Managed Markets Insights & Technology Zitter Health Insights Patient Satisfaction Surveys validate the success of our mission to redefine the level of care provided in specialty and rare pharmacy," said PANTHERx President, Rob Snyder. "PANTHERx has achieved an enormous feat, earning the award for a fourth time. We are proud of the level of excellence that our associates have come to expect of themselves and the superior level of service that we have become known for in the industry. To have our patients express their utmost satisfaction with our team is the best affirmation that we can receive."

PANTHERx focuses on listening to the needs and desires of every patient, to provide the right care at the right time. This philosophy, coupled with the spirit of innovation that exists at PANTHERx, has allowed the organization to provide award-winning service year after year.

About the Award

The Managed Markets Insights & Technology Zitter Health Insights (MMIT ZHI) Patient Choice Award honors a specialty pharmacy's commitment to patients. The criteria for the award were formulated by an external awards committee made up of prominent individuals representing pharmaceutical manufacturers, payors, trade organizations, consultants, and equity research firms. Pharmacies were selected as finalists for the Patient Choice Award based on their average Net Promoter Score (NPS) from all four quarterly surveys conducted during the 2020 calendar year.

About the Survey

The MMIT ZHI survey uses a robust, statistically validated methodology and assesses numerous aspects of patient satisfaction and analyzes responses from more than 10,000 specialty pharmacy patients across all specialty pharmacy sectors each year. By leveraging an independent entity to aggregate unbiased patient feedback, specialty pharmacies can objectively assess how they are perceived by their patients, as well as benchmark how they compare to competitor performance in the areas of patient perception, access, and adherence. The NPS–an index of -100 to 100 that measures patients' willingness to recommend their pharmacy to others–is the primary metric of the survey.

About PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy

PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy, part of Envolve Pharmacy Solutions, is one of the largest and fastest growing rare pharmacies in the United States. PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to patients living with rare and devastating conditions. Although the overall incidence of rare diseases is as common as diabetes, less than 7% of the 7,000 known rare and devastating disorders have an approved therapy. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

PANTHERx was recently awarded Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) and earned the inaugural Accredited Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). PANTHERx is a four-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2021 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, licensed in all 50 states, and holds accreditations from URAC, NABP, and ACHC.

