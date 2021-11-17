12 Counties in South Carolina Added to Ambetter from Absolute Total Care Insurance Coverage Through Jan. 15, 2022, South Carolinians in 42 counties can enroll in Ambetter from Absolute Total Care

COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in South Carolina runs through January 15, 2022. This year, Ambetter from Absolute Total Care is available to South Carolina residents in 42 counties through the state Health Insurance Marketplace.

"The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized that reliable and comprehensive health insurance is needed more than ever," said John McClellan, Plan President & CEO, Absolute Total Care. "As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Absolute Total Care has the experience and resources to help people when it matters most, and we're proud to provide affordable, comprehensive coverage to more people throughout South Carolina."

Ambetter offers a variety of plans for all budgets and needs. The new Virtual Access plans provide members with a full virtual primary care experience – powered by Teladoc. This plan includes access to licensed virtual primary care providers in addition to our Ambetter core network of health care providers and hospitals in your area. Regardless of plan, Ambetter from Absolute Total Care provides a variety of additional services and benefits to help members get the most out of their coverage:

$0 Copay for Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Absolute Total Care provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Absolute Total Care also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Absolute Total Care website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Absolute Total Care has been serving South Carolina since 2007 and currently serves more than 250,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Absolute Total Care will be offered:

Abbeville , Aiken , Allendale , Bamberg , Barnwell , Beaufort , Berkeley , Calhoun , Charleston , Chester , Chesterfield , Clarendon , Colleton , Darlington , Dillon , Dorchester , Fairfield , Edgefield , Florence , Georgetown , Greenville , Greenwood , Hampton , Horry , Jasper , Kershaw , Lancaster , Laurens , Lee , Lexington , McCormick , Marion , Marlboro , Newberry , Oconee , Orangeburg , Pickens , Richland , Saluda , Sumter , Williamsburg , and York

South Carolina residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Absolute Total Care or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit https://ambetter.absolutetotalcare.com/.

About Absolute Total Care

Absolute Total Care® is a health maintenance organization that has been providing services in South Carolina since 2007. Absolute Total Care is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. Information regarding Absolute Total Care is available at www.absolutetotalcare.com.

