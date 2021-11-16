- 21st century ERP with fully maintained enterprise application ecosystem that is 'Right for your Business'

Unit4 Announces Industry Mesh; Multi-tenant Industry Cloud Service for Managing Integration and Resources Across Business-Critical Applications

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced Unit4 Industry Mesh, a new multi-tenant cloud service available as part of the ERPx cloud platform, that delivers industry-specific ERP and packaged integrations for mid-market organizations.

Mid-market organizations need the agility of cloud and SaaS solutions to adapt to market disruption. All are faced with managing a growing portfolio of cloud apps but find themselves hamstrung by endless integration challenges and an inability to free up the core data they need to cope with rapid change.

With the release of Unit4 ERPx, organizations gained a platform and tools designed around the specific needs of their people, with new technology and capabilities to help them be more efficient while making their teams more resilient and adaptable. Unit4 Industry Mesh builds upon that value by providing customers with pre-built data flows between applications, data sources, and the industry ecosystem. By delivering business-critical data flows out-of-the-box, Unit4 Industry Mesh significantly reduces the cost, burden and time-to-value of integration, while also bringing organizations much richer and more consistent data sharing across the enterprise.

According to Unit4 research, for a typical customer with 1,000 employees, the productivity impact of optimized integration between ERP and ancillary systems equates to up to $1.2M/ €1.0m per year.

IDC finds by 2023, 40% of Global 2000 companies will be using their ERP systems as the data and transactional hub for their industry-based ecosystem1. Mickey North Rizza, Enterprise Applications and Digital Commerce Program Vice-president notes, "Unit4 is providing industry differentiation with its industry-fit data flows. In this competitive world, industry differentiators are a great source of competitive advantage for organizations."

Unlike typical industry solutions that simply offer templated best practices or an integration toolkit that leaves the burden of development with the customer, Unit4 Industry Mesh does the work for you, delivering the pre-built integrations as a service. Based on domain expertise honed over 40 years, Unit4 Industry Mesh connects people, processes and data with industry-fit models, data sets and data flows, ensuring a seamless plug and play user experience so teams can work faster and more confidently.

The initial release of the Unit4 Industry Mesh will have capabilities that include a host of general data flows with leading providers such as:

Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics CRM to capture cost of sales and support billing for finance users while providing invoice and reminder data for account executives

Oanda for import and update of exchange rates

Dun & Bradstreet for customer credit ratings

Data.gov for U.S. government watch list checking

Slack and Microsoft Teams for collaboration

Microsoft Outlook integration that brings absences, training and employee assignments automatically into user calendars

Many other integrations including tax filing, e-invoicing, banking, document management and credit card transactions

"Despite recent advances in technology, organizations are spending too much time building and maintaining integrations across disconnected systems," said Dmitri Krakovsky, Chief Product Officer at Unit4. "These efforts overwhelm teams and distract them from delivering impact, costing money, creating data errors and frustrating people. By providing and maintaining a bundle of lightweight data flows to both internal and external apps and data sources, we make them more efficient, more collaborative and more productive."

Availability

The first release of Unit4 Industry Mesh will be available in January, designed for service- and project-focused businesses around the world, with optional support for IT and software consulting organizations. A core package of data flows will be included as part of the ERPx cloud platform, with a premium package available by subscription. Additional data flows for Unit4's focus industries, including public sector, will be released over the next 12 months. With the highly flexible and development-friendly nature of Unit4 ERPx's microservices architecture, hundreds of data flows are expected to be built and offered to customers each year.

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-focused mid-market services organizations. Our state-of-the-art cloud platform, ERPx, delivers unified ERP, HCM and FP&A combining functionality designed for service-centric industries and user experience that puts people first. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for customers at scale, delivering the right tools to unify the processes across their organization, and connect their people. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers globally including, Bravida, Havas, Migros Aare, Americares, Save the Children International, Action against Hunger, Metro Vancouver, Forest Research, Southampton City Council, Habitat for Humanity, Selkirk College, FTI Consulting, and Surrey County Council.

For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/ , follow us on Twitter @Unit4global, or visit our LinkedIn page

