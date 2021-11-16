Performio releases new commission software functionality and announces global partnership with OpenSymmetry.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performio, the leading enterprise-grade sales commission software solution, has announced that it has recently released important new product functionality, including new DocuSign integration and aggregate reporting capabilities. They have also announced a new global partnership with leading sales performance management consulting firm, OpenSymmetry.

"We are excited to roll out these new powerful capabilities to our customers," said Grayson Morris, CEO, Performio. "We value our customer's input on Performio's product and use this information to inform our product roadmap and engineering development efforts. Our desire is to build the best, most modern, enterprise-grade sales commissions software and incentive compensation management solution in the market. Our DocuSign integration and aggregate reporting features are just the latest in a series of product development efforts underway."

With the new DocuSign integration, sales reps and managers can view and sign sales incentive plans directly in Performio, in a secure, traceable, and legally binding way. Plans are automatically and dynamically generated and stored securely in DocuSign, saving finance and sales teams significant time and effort when managing commissions.

In addition, the new aggregate reporting capabilities are designed to improve sales and finance team's ability to aggregate or group records in reports, enabling more insightful summaries of sales actuals, achievements, and commissions paid by territory, team, job role, and incentive plan.

Performio is continuing to partner with leading experts in the sales compensation management space and is pleased to announce a new global partnership with OpenSymmetry, a leading consulting firm with over 15 years of enterprise sales compensation implementation experience.

"Many organizations are reliant on legacy software, custom-built solutions, or even Excel spreadsheets to manage their incentive compensation programs and they are looking for proven alternatives," said Robert Blohm, Senior Partner at OpenSymmetry. "Performio was a natural fit for a partnership. As a newer entrant into the US market, they provide an enterprise-class solution that fits well into more complex SPM programs with an easy-to-use UI allowing clients to get up to speed quickly."

About Performio

Performio is a new breed of incentive compensation management software that combines enterprise-grade functionality with the ease of use required of modern software applications. Their product is used by large global enterprises such as Veeva, Optus, REA, Johnson & Johnson, and Vodafone, as well as growing mid-market companies worldwide. Performio's feature-rich cloud application enables enterprises to automate their sales compensation calculations, provide increased transparency to their sales reps, and adapt to changing market conditions with confidence. For more information, visit www.performio.co .

About OpenSymmetry

OpenSymmetry enables clients to achieve greater operational efficiency and get better sales results. OpenSymmetry is a global consulting company specializing in the planning, implementation, and optimization of industry leading technology suppliers of sales performance management solutions. OpenSymmetry has completed projects for more than 2,500 companies around the world. OpenSymmetry's global headquarters is in Austin, Texas, with offices in the United Kingdom and India. To learn more, visit us online at www.opensymmetry.com.

