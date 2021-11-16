NVAX Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Novavax, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: January 11, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NVAX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Novavax between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nvax.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Novavax overstated its manufacturing capabilities and downplayed manufacturing issues that would impact its approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373; (2) as a result, Novavax was unlikely to meet its anticipated EUA regulatory timelines for NVX-CoV2373; (3) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nvax or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Novavax you have until January 11, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

