The International Methane Emissions Observatory Announces Jonah Energy is First U.S. Company to Achieve Gold Standard Emissions Rating

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonah Energy LLC has achieved the Gold Standard for its initial data submission to the United Nations-sponsored Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0). The Gold Standard is awarded to companies that develop and implement robust plans to integrate verified emissions measurement, and was announced in "An Eye on Methane" the first annual report of UNEP's International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO).

The mission of the IMEO is to enable and catalyze action to reduce human-made emissions of methane. OGMP 2.0, managed by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), is the first comprehensive, measurement-based framework specifically designed for the oil and gas industry. The framework offers a transparent and standardized reporting protocol, allowing stakeholders to credibly differentiate industry leaders and laggards. The goal is to realize deep reductions in methane emissions over the next decade in a way that is transparent to civil society, governments, and their investors.

Jonah Energy is the first, and currently only, U.S. based company to achieve the gold standard rating.

"As the smallest upstream OGMP 2.0 member, Jonah Energy is leading the way and has turned in one of the most comprehensive first-year submissions, progressing far ahead on the Gold Standard pathway," said Manfredi Caltagirone of the United Nations Environment Programme. "We applaud Jonah Energy's leadership and congratulate Jonah for being the first US company to reach the highest standard for their methane reporting plan in the oil and gas industry."

Jonah Energy reported 85 percent of all emission sources from operated assets utilizing measurement and detailed engineering calculations rather than generic emission factors. Jonah Energy also has established an aggressive, independently verified emissions intensity target after reducing its methane emission intensity by 68% over the past three years.

Enacting performance standards and migrating from calculated emissions to direct measurement demonstrates Jonah Energy's commitment to continue to provide some of the cleanest, responsibly produced natural gas on the market.

"We signed on to OGMP 2.0 because it is the leading independent, verifiable and measured performance standard, and it creates the credibility and transparency necessary for natural gas to achieve its full potential and take its rightful place in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from the global energy value chain," said Tom Hart, Jonah Energy's president and CEO.

Jonah Energy is one of the leading sustainable natural gas producers in the U.S. Its multi-year efforts to innovate around emissions monitoring, measurement and reduction have resulted in one of the lowest documented emissions profiles of any producer in the country. Jonah Energy's work, and similar efforts by other producers who take this challenge seriously, will result in a differentiated gas marketplace for consumers concerned about emissions. Additionally, a market for differentiated, low-emission American natural gas will support global climate goals through global export as liquified natural gas.

About Jonah Energy LLC

https://www.jonahenergy.com

Jonah Energy is an oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Denver, Colorado and operating in the Jonah and Pinedale Fields in Sublette County, Wyoming. The company is one of the largest privately held natural gas producers in the US and focuses on producing natural gas in an environmentally responsible manner.

About OGMP 2.0

https://www.ogmpartnership.com/

The OGMP is a Climate and Clean Air Coalition initiative led by the UN Environment Programme, in partnership with the European Commission, the UK Government, the Environmental Defense Fund, and leading oil and gas companies. Already 62 companies with assets on five continents representing 30 percent of the world's oil and gas production have joined the partnership. The OGMP 2.0 is the new gold standard reporting framework that will improve the reporting accuracy and transparency of anthropogenic methane emissions in the oil and gas sector.

The International Methane Emissions Observatory 2021 Report

https://www.unep.org/resources/report/eye-methane-international-methane-emissions-observatory-2021-report

