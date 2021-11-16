- From Nov. 21 through Dec. 26, 2021, Guitar Center customers will be given the option of donating to The Guitar Center Music Foundation by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, giving customers an easy way to support music education

Guitar Center Announces Its "Round Up Your Change" Charity Program Matching on "GivingTuesday" to Help Support Music Programs in Need - From Nov. 21 through Dec. 26, 2021, Guitar Center customers will be given the option of donating to The Guitar Center Music Foundation by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, giving customers an easy way to support music education

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guitar Center, the world's largest music instrument retailer, is once again undertaking its "Round Up Your Change" fundraising initiative via retail store and online operations from November 21 through December 26, 2021. During this fundraising drive, customers will be given the option of donating to The Guitar Center Music Foundation (GCMF), a non-profit organization focused on granting musical instruments and equipment to music education and music therapy programs, by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, giving customers an easy way to support music education this holiday season.

New this year, on "GivingTuesday," November 30, Guitar Center will make customers' donations go even further, as they proudly announce the matching of every round-up donation made that day, up to $500,000.

Wayne Colwell, Guitar Center EVP, Store Operations, stated, "As part of our ongoing support of music programs around the country, we launched our 'Round Up Your Change' program with The Guitar Center Music Foundation in 2020 to tremendous success. We look forward to continuing this initiative during the 2021 Holiday season as people are still finding it in their hearts to reach into their pockets to support music education and music therapy. Guitar Center customers are loyal and generous, and they place a high value on music education, so we anticipate a highly successful Holiday 'Round Up' campaign."

In 2020, with the generosity of partners and donors, GCMF received nearly $350,000 in funding that resulted in 3,500+ instruments getting into the hands of aspiring players, along with supporting musicians and programs impacted by the pandemic. In 2021, GCMF is on target to surpass that amount thanks in part to Guitar Center's "Round Up Your Change" program.

Myka Miller, Executive Director of The Guitar Center Music Foundation, remarks, "Guitar Center's previous 'Round Up Your Change' initiatives have been a huge success, generating thousands of dollars for the Foundation that we have been able to quickly turn around into instruments provided to programs in need. The pandemic continues to be a driver of economic hardship, and many music programs have been hit particularly hard. We look forward to further successes with the 2021 Holiday 'Round Up Your Change' program to serve our communities."

Music programs in need that would like to be considered for a grant from the Guitar Center Music Foundation should visit http://guitarcenterfoundation.org/grants/grants-info/ for more information.

To learn more, visit www.GuitarCenterFoundation.org and follow @GuitarCenterFoundation for more news or discover ways to support the Guitar Center Music Foundation.

