Attorney Scott Talkov Named to Million Dollar Advocates Forum

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Talkov, Founder and Lead Attorney at Talkov Law, has been certified as a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States. The organization is solely composed of attorneys who have won million and multi-million dollar settlements, awards, and verdicts. Applicants are required to complete a detailed application outlining their role as Principal Counsel in at least one case in which their client received a verdict, award, or settlement of one million dollars or more. Applicants who do not meet these criteria are denied membership.

Scott Talkov was approved for membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum based on a settlement in which he was principal counsel. The case involved a bankruptcy adversary proceeding in which Mr. Talkov's client collected on a seven-figure settlement.

Upon displaying this achievement to the membership review board, Mr. Talkov was admitted to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and will enjoy the benefits of lifetime membership. Forum membership acknowledges excellence in advocacy, and provides members with a national network of experienced colleagues for professional referral and information exchange in major cases.

Mr. Talkov graduated cum laude from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law and founded Talkov Law Corp. in 2020. He has been listed as a Southern California Super Lawyers' Rising Star every year since 2013. The attorneys at Talkov Law practice real estate law , partition actions , bankruptcy law , family law , business law , and trust & probate law .

