For the Third Year in a Row, Houston Chronicle Ranks Calvetti Ferguson as a Top Workplace

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Calvetti Ferguson has landed on the Houston Chronicle's annual list of Top Workplaces.

The Houston Chronicle released its twelfth annual Top Workplaces report Sunday, November 15. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. Last year, the Houston Chronicle surveyed more than 55,000 employees in the local area and recognized 130 organizations with stand-out cultures. The Top Workplaces shared a common philosophy: recognizing their workers as their most important assets and the key to their success.

"We are delighted to receive this award for the third year in a row. From the beginning, we have focused on building a culture that treats our employees like family. In our experience, every aspect of the firm benefits when our employees are connected and energized. We continuously improve our benefits to meet our employees' evolving needs, and today we do this through a hybrid work from home policy, open PTO, inter-department connection teams, an individualized coaching program, and continuing education opportunities. Without a doubt, investing in employee well-being has been a key factor in our success as a firm." says Jason Ferguson, Managing Partner, Calvetti Ferguson.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is one of the largest independent accounting and advisory firms based in Texas. As trusted business advisors to privately held and public companies, private equity funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, we provide assurance, tax, advisory, accounting and technology risk services. We advise beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms, Calvetti Ferguson is also an INSIDE Public Accounting Top 200 and Fastest Growing Firm. Calvetti Ferguson is an independent member firm of PrimeGlobal, the fourth largest association of independent accounting firms with approximately 300 member firms in over 90 countries.

