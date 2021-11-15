Free yoga and mindful movement lessons for young children from Alo Gives now available on Khan Academy Kids

LOS ANGELES and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surf Yoga, Animal Yoga and Dino Yoga are just some of the videos now available on the free early learning app Khan Academy Kids, thanks to a new partnership with Alo Gives.

"As families return to routines of school, work and daycare, it's more important than ever to provide a fun way for young children to unwind," said Khan Academy Kids founder and CEO Caroline Hu Flexer. "We're delighted to partner with Alo Gives to provide free yoga lessons that encourage mindfulness and wellbeing."

In each Alo Gives video, yoga teachers guide children through a healthy routine for mind and body. The videos are designed to teach kids to quiet their minds, find calm when challenged, mute negativity and gain focus so that they can learn more easily.

"Spreading mindful movement is Alo Yoga's mission, and Alo Gives is our nonprofit dedicated to sharing that with children," said Danny Harris, co-founder of Alo Yoga and Alo Gives. "Through our partnership with Khan Academy Kids, we are able to help students learn yoga and meditation's powerful, life-changing lessons at a young age to alleviate anxiety, promote learning, and build emotional and physical resilience."

Both Alo Gives and Khan Academy Kids have nonprofit missions to cultivate a whole child approach to learning that is free for everyone. Alo Gives, the foundation for activewear label Alo Yoga, aims to help children be happier, healthier, more focused and equipped with the ability to learn with more ease, calm and confidence. Khan Academy Kids highlights movement, creativity and social emotional skills as an integral part of early learning for children ages two to eight.

Khan Academy Kids is 100% free without ads or subscriptions. The app is available on the App Store , Google Play and Amazon Appstore .

About Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga (Alo) is a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle brand with a mission to spread mindful movement, inspire wellness and create community. Since launching in 2007, Alo has become a global leader in activewear design and its franchised fabrics. Alo is eco-aware and has been WRAP Certified in a humane and sweatshop-free environment since day one. An acronym for Air, Land and Ocean, Alo has a studio-to-street mentality that transcends fashion and goes beyond the mat. Alo is available online at www.aloyoga.com and Alo Sanctuaries in Los Angeles, New York, San Diego and Austin as well as select retailers. For more information visit www.aloyoga.com .

About Khan Academy

Khan Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of providing a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere. Our free early learning app, Khan Academy Kids, is designed for children ages two to eight. Khan Academy Kids covers core subjects like early literacy, reading, writing, language and math, while encouraging creativity and building social-emotional skills. The Khan Academy Kids team is a passionate group of educators, engineers, artists and designers who've won 22 Parents' Choice Awards, 19 Children's Technology Review Awards, and a KAPi award for Best Children's App at the International Consumer Electronics Show. Khan Academy Kids is 100% free without ads or subscriptions. For more information visit www.khankids.org .

