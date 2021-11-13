ProfNet Expert Alerts for November 12, 2021 Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

U.S. Child Care Policy

Developing Youth Programs

Fundraising and Relationship Building

Thoughts on Meta and the "Metaverse"

The "Metaverse" and the Future of Work

Building Safety

U.S. Child Care Policy

Corey Shdaimah

Daniel Thursz Distinguished Professor of Social Justice

University of Maryland School of Social Work

On proposed child care package: "Many people think that these proposals take away parental choices, but they can actually provide more options if they support parents' abilities to stay home and care for their own children or to pay for child care. For this reason child care often receives bipartisan support."

U.S. Child Care Policy

Website: https://www.ssw.umaryland.edu

Media contact: Charles Schelle, cschelle@umaryland.edu

Developing Youth Programs

Dr. Nancy Athanasiou

Director of Programming Services

PEARLS For Teen Girls

To be effective, youth programming must be designed WITH youth, not FOR youth.

The importance of youth voice when developing, implementing, and assessing youth programs.

Website: www.pearlsforteengirls.com

Media contact: Alaina Landi, alaina.landi@pearlsforteengirls.com

Fundraising and Relationship Building

Christy Miller

Director of Development

PEARLS For Teen GIrls

Effective fundraising is 95% building and maintaining relationships and 5% asking for money.

The importance of relationship building when it comes to fundraising.

Website: www.pearlsforteengirls.com

Media contact: Alaina Landi, alaina.landi@pearlsforteengirls.com

Thoughts on Meta and the "Metaverse"

Jennifer deWinter

Professor

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

"The Metaverse is already here. We're living in a 1990s future."

Morpheus may have said it best in The Matrix - "most people are not ready to be unplugged" – but are they ready to plug in to the Metaverse? Worcester Polytechnic Institute Professor Jennifer deWinter can cut through the hype, tell you if you should take the red or blue pill on Facebook's rebrand, what the Metaverse will actually look like, and why the dystopian future envisioned in 90s cyberpunk classics where the term Metaverse was first coined, is already here.

Website:

Media contact: Jack Levy, jlevy2@wpi.edu

The "Metaverse" and the Future of Work

Kenny Ching

Professor

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

How will workplace teams interact if the Metaverse becomes the future of work?

Working from home and hybrid work has become a new way of life for many people, but is the Metaverse the future of work? WPI Professor Kenny Ching can talk about how teams may interact and how social familiarity could play out if our offices move to the Metaverse.

Website:

Media contact: Jack Levy, jlevy2@wpi.edu

Building Safety

Dominic Sims

Chief Executive Officer

International Code Council

Dominic Sims, CBO is the chief executive officer of the International Code Council. As CEO, Sims is responsible for the overall activities and financial performance of the association, including its six subsidiaries. During his 18-year tenure, Sims has also served as the Code Council's chief operating officer and senior vice president. Sims has worked in the building safety field since 1983.

Sims is an expert on the application of building safety technology, code and standards development and community resiliency. He has served on and chaired numerous national committees and task forces spanning a wide range of topics related to building safety.

Website: https://www.iccsafe.org/

Media contact: Alexander Melillo, amelillo@coynepr.com

