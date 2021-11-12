Tuniu to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 19, 2021

NANJING, China, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the market opens on November 19, 2021.

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on November 19, 2021 (9:00 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 19, 2021).

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US 800-263-0877 Hong Kong 800-961-105 / +852-3008-1527 Mainland China 4001-209101 International +1-646-828-8143



Conference ID: Tuniu 3Q 2021 Earnings Call

A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 am on November 19, 2021 through 11:00 am on November 26, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time. The dial-in details are as follows:

US 1-888-203-1112 Hong Kong +852-5808-3200 Mainland China 4001-201651 International +1-719-457-0820



Replay Access Code: 4308160

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.tuniu.com/.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

