A return to normalcy modifies media disruption says S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2022 TMT Outlook Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the newly released 2022 Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Outlook from S&P Global Market Intelligence, a hybrid return to normalcy offers a brighter outlook for film and broadcast station advertising, while posing challenges to momentum for subscription streaming, broadband and global pay TV amid persistent semiconductor supply constraints.

Published by S&P Global Market Intelligence's Kagan Research team, the report spotlights the distinct imprint that an uneven rebound from the COVID 19 pandemic is expected to make on the TMT space in 2022, affecting content creation, distribution, device availability and consumption habits.

"Consumers are expected to maintain healthy appetites for streaming services and provide additional growth for subscription video on demand in 2022, despite at a slowing pace," said Deana Myers, research director for Kagan. "However, the rush to capitalize raises new questions about consumer limits, including potential complications of Warner Media and Discovery Inc.'s merger on HBO Max and Discovery+."

Key highlights from the report include:

After a pandemic pummeling, the box office is headed for a rebound in 2022 back above the $10 billion mark, though not without complications from shifting release windows.

Surging broadband subscriptions in the U.S. accelerated take rates and pulled the adoption trend forward, but a renewed emphasis on government subsidies is expected to buoy growth in 2022. Meanwhile, fiber adoption by global providers is expanding streaming options and putting downward pressure on the $370 billion traditional video service segment.

Broadcast stations are looking for an advertising bump from the proliferation of sports betting, but the 2022 midterms offer a more promising lift despite the shift of viewing away from traditional broadcast networks. We forecast a 7% increase from the last mid-terms in 2018 to reach nearly $3.3 billion in 2022.

The pandemic-fueled shortage of global semiconductors that has broadly affected the consumer electronics, computing and telecommunications equipment segments is expected to endure through 2022, dampening smart phone and TV shipments.

