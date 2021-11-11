PeopleReady Earns Top Honors for Marketing Excellence with 7 NYX MarCom Awards Staffing leader singled out for innovation in marketing for efforts to connect people with work

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its innovation and creativity in connecting people and work, PeopleReady received seven NYX MarCom Awards presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA). The staffing leader's marketing efforts were singled out from a field of over 1,000 entrants, garnering six Grand awards—the competition's highest distinction—and one Gold award.

PeopleReady's awards in the international competition included:

Consumer app (Grand) for its for its JobStack® app, a groundbreaking integrated solution connecting people and work anytime, anywhere. Over 26,000 clients and over 90% of PeopleReady's associates (workers) use JobStack, which has filled over 10 million shifts since its inception. JobStack creates a best-in-class user experience by immediately connecting employers with qualified talent 24/7.

Best user experience (Grand) for its website redesign, which complements recent enhancements to its tools that connect people and work faster and more easily than ever before. The redesigned website reflects PeopleReady's refreshed brand, creates a foundation for future growth, and keeps a laser-like focus on the user experience. The website was designed for the user, with simple, actionable paths for the company's two primary audiences: businesses and workers.

Business to consumer marketing campaign (Grand) and integrated marketing campaign (Grand) for its Work Within Reach™ campaign, building upon its brand and ongoing elevation of staffing technology and delivery models—which included a sponsorship of two-time Indianapolis 500 champ Takuma Sato , a nationally broadcast TV ad, and a sweepstakes with nearly 600,000 entrants aimed at encouraging people to join the workforce during the current worker shortage.

Advertising campaign (Grand), branding effort (Grand), video campaign (Gold) for its Indianapolis 500 champ Takuma Sato and highlighting PeopleReady's mission to connect people and work fast. Building upon PeopleReady's sponsorship of Sato in this year's Indy 500, the ad tied into an overall Indy 500 themed marketing campaign aimed at helping people and businesses navigate workforce challenges reaching an audience of over 5 million. for its Ride to Work TV commercial , featuring two-time500 champand highlighting PeopleReady's mission to connect people and work fast. Building upon PeopleReady's sponsorship of Sato in this year's Indy 500, the ad tied into an overall Indy 500 themed marketing campaign aimed at helping people and businesses navigate workforce challenges reaching an audience of over 5 million.

"PeopleReady's marketing efforts have a simple goal: to make connecting people and work faster and easier than ever. This is especially crucial in the challenging workforce environment businesses and workers face today," said Caroline Sabetti, chief marketing officer of PeopleReady and PeopleScout and senior vice president of TrueBlue communications. "We are honored to be recognized for our mission-driven innovation and creativity as PeopleReady continues to focus on putting work and workforces within reach."

"We are truly inspired by all of the astounding entries this year, as they exceeded our expectations," Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA, said. "With the various categories that NYX Awards offers, we were able to celebrate the triumph of various entries and bestow upon them merits befitting their projects."

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

