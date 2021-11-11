NYFIX Order Routing Network Wins "Best Low Latency" Prize from WatersTechnology's Buy-Side Technology Awards 2021

Second Consecutive Category Win and Fifth in the Past Six Years for NYFIX

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), today announced that its NYFIX Order Routing Network from Itiviti was named "Best Low Latency Trading Network" for the second consecutive year at the Waters Technology's Buy-Side Technology (BST) Awards 2021. This win marks the fifth time in the past six years NYFIX from Itiviti has taken home a prestigious BST award.

"We are honored to win another award from the WatersTechnology community, a judging panel comprised of industry experts from across the market," said Ray Tierney, President of Itiviti, a Broadridge business. "This year, we have redoubled our efforts to support NYFIX to further increase the reliability of the trading infrastructure. With Broadridge's backing, we are best positioned to serve our clients' entire trade life cycle and further accelerate our plans that contribute to the continued electronification of the capital markets."

The highly regarded Buy-Side Technology Awards are designed to acknowledge excellence in trading technology developed specifically for use by buy-side firms, designed to allow them to operate more efficiently, more transparently and more judiciously.

"The NYFIX Order Routing Network from Itiviti has long been an essential and trusted component of the global trading infrastructure," said Victor Anderson, Global Content Director at WatersTechnology. "Itiviti's continued investment in innovation in NYFIX and its entire suite of trading solutions keeps them ahead of the game in delivering excellence and reliability to customers across asset classes and around the world."

Delivered as a managed service, NYFIX is one of the industry's largest, most stable and flexible order routing networks, connecting more than 1,800 buy-side and sell-side participants and routing 35 million+ messages daily. In 2021, as FIX adoption expanded to additional asset classes, NYFIX further extended its already robust asset-class coverage, adding crypto, ETDs and fixed income. Additionally, Itiviti improved its onboarding process with the addition of an onboarding app through the NYFIX Portal, enabling users to easily connect and enable custom configuration of their NYFIX Matching service for post-trade processing.

Itiviti also dynamically increased the scale of its comprehensive NYFIX infrastructure in 2021 through the completion of its massive cloud transformation project, which provides an efficient and secure option for clients to extend their businesses' across the globe. The transformation is especially beneficial to network users and NYFIX Matching customers, with the accelerated adoption of FIX for post-trade activity.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit broadridge.com.

About Itiviti, a Broadridge Business

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly scalable solutions that deliver cost savings for clients. Itiviti was acquired by Broadridge in May 2021.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter @Itiviti_AB, on Facebook @ItivitiAB, and on LinkedIn.

