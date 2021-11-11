buzzbox Premium Cocktails Affirms Commitment To Sustainability With Realized Environmental Benefits From New Production Facility

INDIO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, buzzbox premium cocktails affirms its commitment to sustainability by announcing the many environmental benefits from its state-of-the-art California production facility. The buzzbox 65,000 square-foot manufacturing facility opened in April 2021. After 6-months, the zero-waste production system in the heart of the Coachella Valley has provided sizable environmental value including saving over 100,000 gallons of water and emitting 80% less emissions than a standard plant of similar size. buzzbox was built from the ground up with sustainability at its core. The modern production facility is only one part of the entire company vision for sustainability. buzzbox has carefully selected packaging that extends its environmental commitment to consumers with recyclable cartons made with renewable materials that protect the high-quality ingredients in each cocktail.

"In order to have a sustainable packaging solution, building a sustainable facility for production was always part of the plan for buzzbox," said Rod Vandenbos, buzzbox Founder and CEO. "At buzzbox sustainability is a journey and we will continue to innovate and find new processes to reduce our environmental impact, while still providing premium ready-to-drink cocktails in easy to enjoy formats. As a purpose-built company, I'm proud of what we've accomplished in such a short amount of time with our facility and look forward to the continued benefits of our on-going low environmental impact approach."

As the first ready-to-drink cocktail in an aseptic package, buzzbox selected its packaging partner, Tetra Pak, given their similar values. Tetra Pak's carton packaging uses the least amount of materials needed to achieve a high-quality, shelf-stable package for each buzzbox cocktail. Additionally, buzzbox packaging is initially shipped as large rolls of flat packaging material for maximum efficiency in transportation and distribution, when compared to glass and aluminum competitors. To complete the lifecycle, each buzzbox carton is recyclable and contributes to the development of new products made from recycled cartons, like writing paper, tissues and sustainable building material.

"buzzbox has been a leading example of sustainable packaging solutions in the spirits category and continues to innovate with us to deliver quality products to their consumers," explained Pedro Goncalves, vice president of marketing for Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. "Our packaging not only supports buzzbox's efforts to protect the environment, but also protects the premium ingredients in buzzbox cocktails better than anyone else. You're not going to get something that benefits the environment and tastes this good in a bottle or in a can!"

According to Tetra Pak's 2021 Index Report, despite a global pandemic, the environment remains the #2 global concern for consumers. Furthermore, 35% of consumers say they are choosing brands based on their sustainability credentials more now than they did before the pandemic. Plus 84% of consumers want the brands they buy to make it easy to recycle the packaging of their products. buzzbox is committed to meeting these consumer needs by providing premium quality products that are focused on sustainability.

From the finest ingredients and top-shelf spirits on the inside, to the recyclable, carbon neutral packaging on the outside, every award winning buzzbox is crafted with quality and sustainability in mind. Made without preservatives, buzzbox cocktails are gluten-free, certified kosher and vegan. With 9 classic cocktail flavors to choose from, there's a buzzbox for everyone: Perfect Margarita, Classic Greyhound, Long Island, Classic Cosmo, Cuban Mojito, Bloody Mary, Whiskey Lemonade, Hurricane and Vodka Lemonade. Shake it up and sip responsibly with buzzbox. buzzbox is available in ten states: CA, WA, CO, AZ, WI, LA, TX, FL, IL, NV and the military channel. The 9 different flavors are packed in 200ml eco-friendly boxes and available individually priced at $3.49 MSRP for single serve boxes and $12.99 MSRP for 4-packs. To learn more, visit buzzbox.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @buzzboxcocktails.

