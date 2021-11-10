US Businesspeople from a host of sectors recognised on influential global OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Model Lists

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FOUR out of the Top Ten Executives in the annual OUTstanding LGBT+ global role model lists and an impressive third (32) of the overall Top 100 Executives are from the US.

OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Model Lists

The influential lists released today (10 November) are produced by INvolve, the global network and consultancy championing Diversity and Inclusion.

They recognise positive LGBT+ Role Models within the workplace at Executive, Future Leader and Ally level.

US businesspeople spanning the country from New York, Seattle and Washington to Portland, Los Angeles, Dallas and Chicago have made their mark on the global lists.

Beth Ford, President and CEO of agribusiness co-operative Land O'Lakes Inc, based in Arden Hills, Minnesota, is the leading US businessperson on the 2021 Executives list at Number 4.

Others in the Top Ten are Allyn Shaw, President and CTO of Recycle Track Systems in New York, Robyn Grew, Global COO, GC and Head of ESG and Head of Man Group US in New York and Louis Vega, President North America of the Dow Group, also based in New York.

Suki Sandhu OBE, Founder and CEO of INvolve, commented:

"Positive role models in business are vital. They blaze a trail for change and inspire others to take action for inclusion.

"I am proud to be celebrating this year's global OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Models and I'm thrilled to be able to showcase their incredible achievements in driving LGBT+ inclusion.

"They are all working to dismantle systems and smash barriers to progress that can prevent the LGBT+ community from succeeding and thriving both in business and beyond. You can't be what you can't see so there is a great need for strong and meaningful role models to be visible in business, across the media and in society.

"We must ensure that LGBT+ representation goes beyond optics and stereotypes to help drive a truly inclusive and equal world. With LGBT+ rights being scrutinised globally, the recent rise of transphobia and hostility towards the LGBT+ community, it's more important than ever to celebrate and learn from those who are driving long-term, positive change for the LGBT+ community."

US executives from companies including Hootsuite, Komatsu, Google, Dell and SoundCloud and wide-ranging sectors including media, consulting, government, manufacturing, finance, entertainment and technology also feature on the lists.

A US businessperson also tops the list of the Advocates section of the list, which recognises and celebrates businesspeople who play a key role in helping to break the glass ceiling for LGBT+ individuals in the workplace.

Marc Pritchard, the Chief Brand Officer of Procter and Gamble, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, takes the Number One slot and is among four US businesspeople in the Top Ten Advocates List and 13 in the overall Top 50.

Others include Rich Lesser, CEO of BCG in New York, Jimmy Etheredge, CEO North America for Accenture, based in Atlanta, and Laureen Seeger, Chief Legal Officer of American Express, based in New York.

US businesspeople also recorded four spots in the Top Ten of the Future Leaders OUTstanding LGBT+ role model list with Jenn Renoe, Associate Media Director of Publicis Health Media advertising agency in New York the highest ranked at Number 6.

Future leaders from other US or US-based companies including Netflix, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, McDonald's and Microsoft were recognised on the Future Leaders' list.

The OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Model Lists, supported by Yahoo Finance UK, is one of three sets of role model lists produced annually by INvolve, a consultancy which champions diversity and inclusion in business; the others are focused on Women and Ethnic Minority role models.

