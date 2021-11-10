Today Motom Launches Holiday TikTok Challenge, Live Shopping Events & 2021 Gift Guides To Drive Holiday Donations For Toys For Tots

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Motom (motom.me) is mobilizing social shoppers everywhere to drive holiday giving through social media challenges, live shopping events and sharable holiday 2021 gift guides. Motom is a new social shopping platform that enables everyone to launch a centralized storefront on Motom so that all social posts from Instagram, TikTok and YouTube can be shared and shopped in minutes. Motom encourages all creators and social media users to give, get and give back for the holidays through a variety of initiatives, each resulting in a donation to Toys for Tots:

Get festive with Motom for the holidays while helping raise money for Toys for Tots this season (and even earn some holiday cash for yourself). Join in on the holiday fun with Motom's social challenge, live shopping events, and gift guides galore.

Wish List Challenge:

Show 5 things you want for the holidays in a TikTok or Instagram video, nominate three friends to do the same and Motom donates $10 to Toys for Tots on your behalf.

Live Shopping Events:

Motom fan-favorite creators host live shopping events to share holiday gift ideas. All products can be purchased on Motom during and after each event. $1 will be donated for every live stream viewer.

Holiday 2021 Gift Guides:

Discover gift ideas from creators, trending TikTok finds and more through Motom's LikeBoard tool. Plus, everyone can make LikeBoard gift guides and earn cash when their LikeBoards drive sales. Motom will donate 1% of all eligible sales made through its holiday 2021 gift guides to Toys for Tots.

"We are proud to utilize Motom, the only platform that creates a seamless social shopping experience across all of your favorite social media sites, to encourage the gift of giving this holiday season", says Matt Diamond CEO of Motom. Through Motom's holiday programming, creators can channel their positive influence and activate their communities to help us drive donations for Toys for Tots so that less fortunate children will have toys to open on their respective holiday."

For details about Motom's holiday program, click here.

About Motom

Motom (www.motom.me) is a social shopping platform that empowers all creators to launch their own storefronts where all their content from TikTok, Instagram and YouTube can be made shoppable in one place. Creators sell, connect, and share intimately with their audience while earning more from their content using Motom's tools. Motom's platform neutrality and exclusive shopping focus will fundamentally change the way consumers can shop across the entire social ecosystem, expand opportunities for all creators, and enables brands and retailers to lower customer acquisition costs.

Easy to use

In minutes, social media posts are tagged on Motom with product links, then automatically merchandised to all users

Open to all

Anyone can earn sales commissions and brand partnership revenue

Empowers fan communities

Fans can promote creator posts and earn when sale is made

Seamless social commerce engine for retailers and brands

Provides access to over 8,000 brands and ten million products

Motom was founded by the team who successfully launched some of the largest youth properties in the past 20 years including Alloy and Delia's e-commerce and media businesses and entertainment properties including Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. For more about Motom, visit https://join.motom.me

