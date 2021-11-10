Published exclusively by Scribd Audio, these "best of" anthologies provide a convenient way to explore important, timely topics through curated interviews and brand new insights

Scribd and Pushkin Industries Launch Three Audiobook Anthologies Featuring Malcolm Gladwell, Michael Lewis, And Hari Kunzru Podcasts Published exclusively by Scribd Audio, these "best of" anthologies provide a convenient way to explore important, timely topics through curated interviews and brand new insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scribd , the reading subscription service that offers access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, podcasts, and more, has partnered with Pushkin Industries , an innovative podcast and audiobook production company co-founded by Jacob Weisberg and Malcolm Gladwell, to create three audiobook-length offerings from acclaimed authors and podcast hosts Malcolm Gladwell, Michael Lewis, and Hari Kunzru. The audiobook anthologies are published by Scribd Audio, an imprint that brings independent works to life through the spoken word.

Three new audiobook anthologies from famously curious minds and celebrated authors Malcolm Gladwell, Michael Lewis, and Hari Kunzru. Exclusively on Scribd.

Available exclusively on Scribd, the three Pushkin anthologies will collect best of content from each author's podcast.

"This anthology gave me a chance to ask why I've done so many stories about education and meritocracy over the years," said Malcolm Gladwell. "It seems like the question of why and how Americans ration opportunity is one I can't stop puzzling over. I'm not sure I've figured it all out yet, but pulling together all these pieces for Scribd has me convinced that I haven't been misplacing my energies. These stories have such a range: from tragic to funny, infuriating to fascinating. Listening back to this work has convinced me there's even more to be done."

Now available exclusively on Scribd, the three Pushkin anthologies will collect "best of" content from each author's podcast, introducing audiobook fans to similarly themed episodes. Each anthology will feature original content recorded by the author complete with their personal observations and their motivations for exploring these topics.

Featured within the series are:

Malcolm Gladwell's The Myths of Meritocracy | A Revisionist History Anthology : A compendium of audio essays focusing on one of New York Times bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell's obsessions — education. From the LSAT to student council elections, Gladwell explores why we often reward the wrong people and upends traditional thinking around how education should work. : A compendium of audio essays focusing on one ofbestselling authorobsessions — education. From the LSAT to student council elections, Gladwell explores why we often reward the wrong people and upends traditional thinking around how education should work.

Michael Lewis's On Coaching | The Against the Rules Anthology : A compilation of audio essays looking at what's happened to fairness and how it feels like there's less of it every day — whether it comes to lending practices, college admissions, professional sports, or psychological well-being. Journalist and bestselling author Michael Lewis explores who is trying to level the playing field and their potential impact, while also looking at the rise in coaching in American life, bringing his trademark insight and wry humor to the stories of (in)equality today. A compilation of audio essays looking at what's happened to fairness and how it feels like there's less of it every day — whether it comes to lending practices, college admissions, professional sports, or psychological well-being. Journalist and bestselling authorexplores who is trying to level the playing field and their potential impact, while also looking at the rise in coaching in American life, bringing his trademark insight and wry humor to the stories of (in)equality today.

Hari Kunzru's Into the Zone | Essays on Opposites and Borders: A collection of audio essays about opposites and how borders are never as clear as we think. With a novelist's eye for the unexpected, author Hari Kunzru takes listeners around the world, meeting philosophers and punk musicians, New Age gurus and space explorers, to investigate the gray zone between life and death, public and private, black and white, and more. A collection of audio essays about opposites and how borders are never as clear as we think. With a novelist's eye for the unexpected, author Hari Kunzru takes listeners around the world, meeting philosophers and punk musicians, New Age gurus and space explorers, to investigate the gray zone between life and death, public and private, black and white, and more.

By creating audiobook versions of popular podcast episodes intermixed with insightful commentary, Scribd and Pushkin are making it easier than ever for readers and listeners of books to dive deeper into interesting topics from well-respected voices.

"By partnering with Pushkin on the launch of these compelling audiobook anthologies, we've unlocked a new format — the first for these authors — specially curated to offer the most compelling content from Malcolm Gladwell, Michael Lewis, and Hari Kunzru to our subscribers and their fans," said Andrew Weinstein, Vice President of Content Acquisition and Strategy at Scribd.

"The second season of Against the Rules started out as seven separate episodes but wound up being about a single subject: the power of coaching," said Michael Lewis. "Working with Scribd to turn the episodes into an audiobook gave me a chance to return to material — and a topic — I love. The end result is one cohesive piece for listeners, with the different parts playing off of one another."

"Making Into the Zone into an audiobook has been a fascinating process; it gave me a chance to revisit the material, update some of the stories we've told, and add in more recent thoughts," said Hari Kunzru. "I'm very happy that it's going to reach a new audience through Scribd."

Scribd publishes new audiobooks and ebooks from top authors and independent publishers through its numerous publishing imprints, including Scribd Audio and Scribd Originals, an imprint that features cutting-edge, original fiction and nonfiction short works. These vivid, compelling stories, many of which can be read in one sitting, span a range of genres: narrative journalism, literary fiction, memoir, thrillers, mysteries, true crime, sci-fi, and narrative history. The stories are written by bestselling, prize-winning authors and published as ebooks and audiobooks that are available exclusively on Scribd. Notable authors who have published Scribd Originals include Roxane Gay, Margaret Atwood, Chuck Palahniuk, Charles Yu, Kaitlyn Greenidge, and Kurt Eichenwald.

The Pushkin anthologies are available exclusively to all Scribd subscribers as part of their $9.99/month fee.

ABOUT SCRIBD

Scribd is the reading subscription service that's changing the way the world reads. For $9.99 a month, Scribd offers access to the best ebooks, audiobooks, magazine articles, and more. Scribd works directly with publishers to constantly add new content to the platform and provide its subscribers with high-quality and personalized reading recommendations. Scribd's goal is to inspire curiosity and learning through its diverse range of content that amplifies important topics and underrepresented authors. The app is available on iOS and Android devices as well as web browsers. Follow @Scribd on Twitter and Instagram to learn more.

ABOUT PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES

Pushkin Industries is an audio production company co-founded by Malcolm Gladwell and Jacob Weisberg in 2018. Pushkin has produced numerous shows that have broken into the top 10 on Apple Podcasts, including Gladwell's hugely successful Revisionist History as well as Against the Rules, The Happiness Lab, Broken Record, Cautionary Tales, The Last Archive, Deep Cover and Lost Hills. Our podcast hosts include Michael Lewis, Jill Lepore, Rick Rubin, Ronald Young, Jr., Maya Shankar, Tim Harford, Laurie Santos, Noah Feldman, Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Ben Austen, Hallie Rubenhold, Eric Vetro, Niala Boodhoo, Ibram X. Kendi and many more. Pushkin's original audiobooks include the New York Times audio bestsellers Fauci by Michael Specter and The Bomber Mafia and Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell. Pushkin is dedicated to producing audio in any format that challenges listeners, encourages their curiosity, and inspires joy. Visit pushkin.fm , where you can purchase our audiobooks and then listen on your podcast player of choice. Follow us @PushkinPods.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scribd