Lumentum Announces Upcoming Investor Events

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is currently scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor events:

Event: Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Presentation Time: 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time





Event: Virtual Best Ideas Conference by MKM Partners Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Presentation Time: 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time

A webcast of each presentation will be accessible in the investor relations section of the

Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com .

Contacts:

Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

