Sheaff Brock Again Named to the CNBC FA 100

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock announced the firm has been included in the 2021 CNBC FA 100, a list of top-rated U.S. financial advisory firms.

Acknowledging the significant role a trusted advisor can play, the CNBC FA 100 recognizes top-ranked advisories for best helping clients navigate their financial lives. In its second consecutive year on the list, Sheaff Brock ranked 82nd in 2021 based on a proprietary methodology developed by CNBC in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions using data culled from SEC filings from a list of 38,302 registered investment advisory firms.

Sheaff Brock offers innovative investment strategies for both growth- and income-oriented investors. As equity, preferred stock, and option overlay managers, the firm utilizes a data-driven approach incorporating sophisticated research and technology to select stocks with lower downside risk characteristics. Sheaff Brock actively manages its strategies in an effort to optimize performance and also strives to harness volatility in ways that can provide additional income.

"It's rewarding for us to be recognized again by CNBC this year, and it's due to the dedication of our team in serving our clients every day," Sheaff Brock Managing Director Dave Gilreath says.

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm striving to enhance portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors, managing about $1.3 billion in assets nationwide as of 9/30/2021. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath contributes investment commentary to CNBC.com, Seeking Alpha, and Financial Advisor magazine. Visit Sheaff Brock YouTube for information.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC ("SBIA") is an SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 2001. Clients or prospective clients are directed to SBIA's Form ADV Part 2A prior to deciding to participate in any portfolio or making any investment decision. The views and opinions in the preceding commentary are subject to change without notice and are as of the date of the report. There is no guarantee that any market forecast set forth in the commentary will be realized. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time, should not be relied upon as investment advice, and is not intended to predict or depict performance of any investment.

The 2021 CNBC FA 100 is an independent ranking. CNBC enlisted data provider AccuPoint Solutions to assist with the ranking of registered investment advisors for the CNBC FA 100 list. The analysis started with 38,302 registered investment advisors for 2021. And with the help of AccuPoint, the list was screened the list down to 749 registered investment advisors for 2021 Data points used by AccuPoint for the ranking included disclosures, number of years in the business, number of employees, number of investment advisors registered with the firm, ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees, total assets under management, percentage of discretionary assets under management, total accounts under management, number of states where the RIA is registered and country of domicile.

Neither the registered investment advisor nor their employees pay a fee for the listing. Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications, such as the CNBC FA 100, are no guarantee of future investment success, and working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client of prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. The ranking may not reflect a client or prospective client's experience with the registered investment advisor. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate future results.

