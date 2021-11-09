Sensor Industries Appoints Cara Aley COO

CAMARILLO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensor Industries, an IoT technology company dedicated to water and energy conservation in multi-unit commercial properties, announced the appointment of Cara Aley as their new Chief Operating Officer. Former COO Neil Lassila becomes the new Chief Product Officer.

Cara Aley, new COO of Sensor Industries

"Her leadership style and collaborative approach to problem-solving is a great fit for our team."

Aley brings both range and depth to the COO role. As a global operations professional (SaaS, marketplace, CPG, fintech) she has a successful track record as the COO for three other companies, including PartsMarket, PeachJar and American MoJo, of which she was also a cofounder. Additionally, she led global HR Operations for the San Francisco-based fintech giant, Tipalti, and prior to that, oversaw global Marketing Operations for Boston-based Lionbridge, a leading language technology company.

"I'm thrilled to join this highly experienced management team in their effort to help multi-unit building owners reduce costs through the reduction of water waste," commented Aley. "The environmental need is greater than ever, and water-waste statistics are staggering. Sensor Industries' highly innovative point-of-use solutions to both reporting and preventing water loss not only save water, but immensely improve net operating income and equity value for building owners." Aley is a graduate of Stanford University and an Aspen Institute Fellow.

"We're expanding rapidly," explained Sensor Industries CEO Dave Duckwitz, "and have been searching for a strong leader with extensive operational, HR, sales, and marketing experience to help us reach the next level of our evolution as a company. In addition to her unique skill set and experience, her leadership style and collaborative approach to problem-solving is a great fit for our team. We've checked off all the boxes with Cara coming on board."

With the appointment of Aley, Neal Lassila will shift focus to the newly created role of CPO (Chief Product Officer). As an entrepreneur, multiple patent holder and tenured executive who's held several key leadership positions including the role of Chief Information Officer for Disney, Lassila will direct the company's product roadmap to facilitate technical integration, innovation, and expansion of Sensor Industries' products and MaaS (monitoring as a service) in the marketplace. "Neal has been instrumental in getting us to where we are today—given the need for rapid product evolution in the IoT space, and Neal's keen sense for marketplace demand, I know he will continue to help us excel in this critical and newly created role," commented Duckwitz.

About Sensor Industries

Sensor Industries (SI) is a leading IoT company providing water/energy conservation and operational efficiency to owners and residents of multi-unit commercial properties. SI's proprietary Mesh wireless network powers a vast collective of sensors that monitor and report on a wide array of environmental conditions to improve building systems performance, and conserve/reduce waste on a massive scale. For more information about SI, visit sensorindustries.com.

