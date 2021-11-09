Rivery Launches 'Self-Service' Platform, bringing autonomy and agility to every data team

Rivery's platform is the only one of its kind, offering pre-built data workflows - or Kits - that enable data teams to immediately orchestrate data pipelines to tackle common challenges.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivery, a leading end-to-end DataOps company, announced today the launch of their 'Self-Service' Platform, enabling data analysts and data engineers to adopt their technology without the customary steps that make the purchasing process long and complex.

The new 'self-service' offering allows users to access their platform to ingest, transform, and manage their data autonomously - even create data workflows using pre-engineered data models or "Kits". Today, most data analysts rely on R&D teams to assist in setting up data pipelines and workflows. Rivery's self-service alternative for individuals and teams will enable fully contactless capabilities and the future of DataOps integration.

By adding a 'self-service' alternative, Rivery is removing traditional barriers from companies that want to take a leap into the world of DataOps. Rivery's self-service model is the perfect solution for data analysts, data engineers and BI teams looking for an end-to-end solution that they can hit the ground running with. For larger teams that require a point of contact, or that will require high-frequency updates to large data sets, Rivery plans to continue providing monthly and annual solutions that are more cost-effective at scale.

"Rivery's Self-Service platform is built for businesses and enterprises that are interested in managing and capitalizing on their data - quickly," said Itamar Ben Hemo, co-founder and CEO of Rivery. "Our latest rollout means anyone can engineer a data stack. In my eyes, that's a breakthrough for companies with limited capacity to make the most out of their data."

Rivery's innovative technology is a new approach to DataOps and data management, injecting automation and actionable logic into the traditional data ETL/ELT (extract, transform, and load) processes. The company's prefabricated data models, or Kits, allow customers to save time and customize their data to fit their needs. These ready-made pieces of code are the best starting point to leverage existing data models that are proven to be effective in their specific use cases.

"Rivery is designed to democratize access to data," said Aviv Noy, co-founder and CTO of Rivery. "By empowering teams to gain access to insights faster than ever before, we aim to give our customers the accessibility, agility, and autonomy they deserve."

Rivery is a Premier Technology Partner with Snowflake as well as having partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon's AWS, Google Cloud, Databricks, Looker Analytics, and Tableau. Additionally, dozens of services and consulting partners deploy Rivery to help their clients migrate their data to the cloud and manage their complete data operations from a single platform.

Rivery.io is the end-to-end DataOps platform that gives organizations control over their data through the ingestion, transformation, orchestration, and management of their data. Moving beyond the traditional ETL, Rivery speeds up the entire DataOps workflow with automation and process simplification in a single SaaS platform. The world's leading companies, including Bayer and American Cancer Society trust Rivery with their data. Learn more about Rivery on https://rivery.io/

What is DataOps? Discover the value of DataOps and how it can bring agility and efficiency to your data management: https://rivery.io/what-is-dataops/

