Pie Insurance Launches Small Business Marketing Campaign Featuring Stories of Customer Growth

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance ("Pie"), a leading tech-enabled provider of workers' compensation insurance to small businesses, announced today the launch of a new integrated marketing campaign featuring five of the company's small business customers. The campaign includes two 30-second television advertisements created by creative studio Bonfire Labs of San Francisco, CA, a new "Our Customers'' section on Pie's website that profiles the customers, 15- and 6-second digital advertising videos, and corresponding social media features.

Pie Insurance announced the launch of a new integrated marketing campaign featuring five small business customers.

Small businesses make up the backbone of the U.S. economy, comprising 99.9% of all businesses,1 and Pie was compelled to share small business customer stories of resilience and growth. Pie's marketing campaign features Mike Lozier of Gutter Plumber in Randolph, NJ; Natalie and Julian Dion of DCL Outdoor Contracting and The Carpentry Shop in Tappan, NY; Patrick Anderson of Under the Sky Event Rental in Denver, CO; Michelle Keck Smith of J.J. Pfister Distillery in Sacramento, CA; and Judy Pepper of Zoe's Coffee in Westminster, CO.

"It was truly a privilege to get to know the customers highlighted in our campaign. They graciously shared their stories about running a small business and their experiences switching to Pie for their workers' comp insurance," said Heather McIlhany, vice president of marketing at Pie Insurance. "Now more than ever, we all need to support the small businesses in our communities. We hope this campaign reminds other small business owners that there are companies like Pie that want to help them thrive."

"I am a proud veteran and owner of Gutter Plumber, a gutter-cleaning business I built in New Jersey with the objective of hiring other veterans and supporting my community," said Mike Lozier, founder of Gutter Plumber. "I was excited to share my small business story as part of Pie's new campaign because of their unwavering support of my business and others across the U.S. Every small business deserves an insurance partner like Pie."

Initially, the TV ads can be viewed on select national cable networks and Pie's YouTube channel. Visit Pie's website to learn more about the small businesses featured in the campaign.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie's intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing, and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $300M in funding, grown its gross written premium to over $100M, and partnered with over 1,000 agencies nationwide.



1 U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, 2021 Small Business Profile, United States.

(PRNewsfoto/Pie Insurance)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pie Insurance