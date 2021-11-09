Hyve Solutions Unveils Building Blocks for Hyperscale Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (from 2021 Open Compute Project Virtual Summit) - Hyve Solutions Corporation , a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) and a leading provider of hyperscale digital infrastructures, today unveiled building blocks for hyperscale infrastructures leveraging the latest Open Rack version 3 (ORv3) specifications as outlined by the Open Compute Project. With the rollout, Hyve becomes one of the first manufacturers to deliver an ORv3-based server line.

Hyve Solutions

Built around modularity, Hyve's Modified ORv3 rackmount server product family is a joint development between Uber's Hardware Engineering and Hyve's Engineering teams offering optimized, world-class infrastructure opportunities for next-wave providers. While the largest hyperscalers set the bar for datacenter infrastructure, they often involve proprietary approaches unavailable to most companies. With its Modified ORv3 line, Hyve provides next-wave hyperscalers and colocation datacenters the opportunity to embrace industry-leading concepts as implemented in open industry standards.

Hyve's modifications to the ORv3 spec in collaboration with Uber's HW Engineering team, include:

extending the depth to allow for 4-socket (4S) designs and space for I/O configurations

strategically decreasing rack width to better fit the majority of colocation and similar-scale datacenters

These modifications provide increased flexibility, ease of adoption and a wider range of system design that builds on proven technologies.

"Using Modified ORv3 and a standardized platform enables Uber to use the best parts of various design disciplines and deploy efficient infrastructure," said Samar Dalal, Head of Hardware Engineering, Uber. "This helps us keep pace with our growing business needs while lowering costs."

Targeted to deploy in 2022, Hyve's initial offering is a 1U dual-socket design.

Hyve's Modified ORv3 server family includes 1S, 2S and 4S models that will be available in 2022. Extending its modular design theme, Hyve will also release a JBOx line. Between the ORv3 compute nodes and JBOx storage and graphics nodes, Hyve has modularized rack resources in an open, standardized way, effectively creating building blocks for I/O disaggregation.

With Hyve's resource disaggregation, many combinations of compute, storage, and graphics nodes become possible. This building block strategy provides a scalable computing infrastructure that aids in product planning.

"Disaggregated systems have long been on the drawing board in hyperscale infrastructure, but with SKU proliferation increasingly becoming intractable, it is time to put it to work," said Jay Shenoy, vice president, Technology, Hyve Solutions. "With Hyve's compute and I/O building blocks, disaggregation can now be implemented at the hardware level. Hyve continues to provide leadership in bringing OCP innovation to datacenters around the globe."

Since 2011, the Open Compute Project (OCP) has worked to promote open, standards-based technologies that improve efficiency and scalability across enterprise infrastructure from the edge to the datacenter core.

To learn more about Hyve's Modified ORv3 line, visit the Hyve Solutions virtual booth during the OCP Global Summit at www.opencompute.org/summit/global-summit.

About Hyve Solutions

Hyve Solutions is a leader in the design to worldwide deployment of hyperscale digital infrastructures. In partnership with customers, Hyve leverages deep-seated industry experience and strong vendor partnerships to design and deliver purpose-built server, storage, and networking solutions to meet datacenter demands for today and beyond. Hyve Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX). For more information about Hyve Solutions, visit hyvesolutions.com , email sales@hyvesolutions.com or call (855) 869-6973.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

