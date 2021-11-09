Fair Fund to Compensate Certain Investors in Mylan N.V. Common Stock

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCB Fund Services LLC, the Distribution Agent for the Mylan N.V. ("Mylan") Fair Fund (the "Mylan Fair Fund"), announces the opening of the claims process for the Mylan Fair Fund. The Mylan Fair Fund was established by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to distribute $30 million in civil money penalties to investors harmed by Mylan's alleged misconduct relating to a Department of Justice probe into Mylan's conduct in connection with the sale of EpiPen. Pursuant to the Plan of Distribution (the "Plan") approved on August 17, 2021, the Mylan Fair Fund will compensate certain investors who purchased Mylan common stock between March 2, 2015 and September 1, 2016 and who satisfy the conditions of the Plan. The Plan can be found at: mylanfairfund.com or sec.gov.

Who is Eligible to Participate?

Any person or entity that purchased Mylan common stock on a U.S. exchange during the period from March 2, 2015 through September 1, 2016 is eligible for compensation from the Mylan Fair Fund subject to certain other eligibility limitations described in the Plan.

Eligible Security

Mylan Common Stock – (MYL) CUSIP: N59465109

Determination of Eligible Losses

The amount of compensation will be determined in accordance with the Plan and will vary based on the dates of transactions in Mylan common stock, the number of shares purchased and/or sold, and the total dollar value of eligible claims submitted to Mylan Fair Fund.

How to Apply?

You must submit a completed claim form and supporting documentation on or before the claims deadline. The easiest way to participate is to file a claim online through the Mylan Fair Fund website: mylanfairfund.com. If you are not able to utilize the online filing, you may download a copy of the claim form from the website and mail the completed claim form to the Mylan Fair Fund at the address shown below. You may also ask the Distribution Agent to mail you a claim form by calling us toll free at (800) 678-0888, or by sending an email request to info@mylanfairfund.com.

Claim Filing Deadline

Claim forms must be postmarked no later than midnight on March 9, 2022.

APPLY NOW!

Mylan Fair Fund, P.O. Box 6709, Syracuse, NY 13217-6709.

Toll free number: (800) 678-0888.

