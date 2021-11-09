SwarmStat™ helps customers achieve HVAC energy reductions of up to 30% while adding a new suite of capabilities to existing connected thermostats.

Encycle Introduces New Energy-as-a-Service Offering Developed for the SMB Market SwarmStat™ helps customers achieve HVAC energy reductions of up to 30% while adding a new suite of capabilities to existing connected thermostats.

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encycle Corporation, a software technology company focused on helping commercial and industrial customers dramatically improve the efficiency of their HVAC systems and energy efficiency programs using IoT-enabled services, has officially introduced its SwarmStat™ Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offering aimed at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Encycle is a technology-driven company that is transforming energy management for multi-site commercial and industrial companies. The company leverages the power of artificial intelligence in its patented cloud-based technology to lower its clients’ electric costs, maximize energy efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. Companies using Swarm Logic routinely reduce HVAC electric costs and consumption by 10%-30% with little or no capital investment. For information, visit: www.encycle.com (PRNewsfoto/Encycle)

SwarmStat™ helps customers achieve HVAC energy reductions of up to 30% using existing connected thermostats.

SwarmStat is a cloud-based, enterprise-level solution that delivers Encycle's multi-patented Swarm Logic® energy management software to customers via connected thermostats. The technology integrates with several thermostat manufacturers' product lines, providing a unique value proposition and adding a new suite of next-generation control and reporting capabilities.

With SwarmStat, customers can create a "Virtual BAS™" and realize many of the same features of a complex and expensive building automation system (BAS) for a fraction of the cost. These features include remote management of setpoints and group scheduling plus easy-to-understand energy and HVAC unit operational reporting and analytics that shift maintenance activities from reactive to proactive, helping preserve HVAC equipment investments. SMB customers who deploy SwarmStat typically reduce their HVAC electricity costs and emissions by 10% to 30%.

Following a soft launch of SwarmStat, the service has already been deployed across thousands of HVAC systems. Third-party independent reviews confirm that SwarmStat nearly doubles the energy savings of a connected thermostat.

"Traditional approaches to HVAC energy efficiency in the SMB market have had limited success as they required significant capital expenditures, increased complexity in operating and maintaining HVAC systems, and delivered inadequate returns on investment," said Robert Chiste, Encycle Chairman and CEO. "With the increased use of cloud deployment, Encycle allows building managers to coordinate their automation strategies with compatible connected thermostats for swift deployment and scalable operation," Chiste added.

Swarm Logic can be integrated with a BAS, connected thermostats, and IoT-enabled equipment to dynamically synergize power-hungry HVAC rooftop units (RTUs). The AI-enhanced technology enables RTUs to operate most efficiently in response to changing conditions such as outdoor temperature, building occupancy levels, and RTU performance. Instead of operating in isolation, the RTUs become part of a closed-loop system that coordinates RTU activity, balancing energy consumption more logically among the individual RTUs. This approach maximizes efficiency while maintaining desired building comfort levels.

"Encycle's Swarm Logic technology is transforming the HVAC industry, providing building owners with autonomous solutions that help them meet their energy-based sustainability goals," said Chiste. "Many SMB companies and utility energy efficiency programs have already substantially reduced their energy costs by embracing the emergence of LED lighting technology over the past five to ten years. These entities are now looking for the 'next big thing' in energy efficiency, with HVAC being a natural target given that it accounts for as much as 40% of a building's overall energy consumption and spend."

"The SMB market has been very underserved, mostly because it's been difficult to offer economically feasible energy efficiency solutions in the past," remarked Ana-Paula Issa, Executive Vice President of Sales at Encycle. "SwarmStat dramatically changes the status quo, providing SMB companies with significant energy efficiency gains that are affordable and meet critical requirements such as desired comfort environments for customers and employees."

Encycle serves a broad range of industries, including retail stores, grocery stores, shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment venues, offices, schools, distribution centers, and light/medium manufacturing. Customers whose buildings range from 7,500 square feet to 2 million square feet or more realize the greatest benefit from Encycle's Swarm Logic technology.

For more information about Encycle's SwarmStat offering, you may download our SwarmStat brochure, visit encycle.com, or call 1-855-875-4031.

About Encycle:

Encycle is a technology-driven company that is transforming energy management for multi-site commercial and industrial companies. The company leverages the power of artificial intelligence in its patented cloud-based technology to lower its clients' electric costs, maximize energy efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. Companies using Swarm Logic routinely reduce HVAC electric costs and consumption by 10%-30% with little or no capital investment. For more information about Encycle, visit www.encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact: Sally Koepke

President

Koepke Communications

Phone: 216-346-4697

Email: skoepke@koepkecommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Encycle