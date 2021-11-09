Ansys' AGI Receives Presidential Award for Exports

The "E" Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports

Ansys’ AGI receives the 2021 President’s “E” Award for Exports

One of 31 U.S. companies and organizations from across the country recognized for their role in strengthening the U.S. economy in 2021

U.S. companies are nominated for the "E" Awards through the U.S. Commercial Service, part of the Department's International Trade Administration

The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded AGI, an Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) company, the 2021 President's "E" Award for Exports. The President's "E" Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

"AGI has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion. The "E" Awards Committee was very impressed with AGI's innovation in design of products and services for export. The company's use of U.S. Government advocacy services was also particularly notable. AGI's achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in her congratulatory letter to the company announcing its selection.

AGI, an Ansys company, provides commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software to plan, operate, and analyze complex land, sea, air, and space missions for the commercial and federal aerospace and defense community. AGI software enables users to create a digital mission model that brings the operational environment into all phases of the life cycle – engineering, testing, and operations. Whether launching and operating a satellite, planning and executing a deep-space mission, or analyzing geospatial data, AGI's software reduces risk, lowers costs, and accelerates development and testing efforts.

"AGI's success in export expansion is due in large part to our export compliance officer, Barbara Vesely," said Paul Graziani, co-founder of AGI. "Her leadership in export compliance has strengthened every AGI employees' commitment to the standards that AGI has established. Her deep understanding of trade compliance enables AGI to provide a portfolio of tools across different export classifications to a global market."

The Department honored 70 U.S. companies and organizations from across the country for their role in strengthening the U.S. economy by sharing American ingenuity outside of our borders. The ceremony was held to jointly recognize awardees from 2021 (31 entities) and 2020 (39 entities).

U.S. companies are nominated for the "E" Awards through the U.S. Commercial Service, part of the Department's International Trade Administration. With offices across the United States and in embassies and consulates around the world, The International Trade Administration lends its expertise at every stage of the exporting process by promoting and facilitating exports and investment into the United States; administering Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duties orders; and removing, reducing, or preventing foreign trade barriers.

/ About the "E" Awards

In 1961, President Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II "E" symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America's exporters. Criteria for the award is based on four years of successive export growth in one or more international markets.

For more information about the "E" Awards and the benefits of exporting, visit www.export.gov.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

