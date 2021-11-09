Amitech is Pleased to Announce Cumulus™ - Affordable and Worry-Free Intelligent Healthcare Automation as a Service

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amitech Solutions, an award-winning healthcare data, analytics, and automation consulting firm, is thrilled to announce the public launch of Cumulus™ Healthcare Automation as a Service. As one of the first HIPPA compliant healthcare cloud automation managed service offerings, Cumulus allows organizations to experience the value of automation simply and affordably.

Cumulus - Healthcare Automation as a Service

"Our dream to deliver healthcare automation as a service has been in the works for over a year, and we are excited to finally show Cumulus to the world," said Paul Boal, Vice President of Innovation and Product Development at Amitech. "We're encouraged by the experience and value we've been able to create with our first two pilot customers, and I'm excited about the talks we are having now to grow the benefits for them and expand with many others who are eager to join in now that Cumulus is generally available."

Intelligent automation has helped many larger healthcare organizations across the U.S. reduce avoidable medical and administrative expenses by eliminating repetitive mundane tasks, reducing errors, and increasing efficiency. With Cumulus, small-to-medium organizations can utilize a cloud managed automation service simply and affordably with cost savings and efficiency improvements through process automation, confidence that their automated processes are being looked after, zero investment in infrastructure or software licenses that may sit underutilized, and no new expense for the ongoing maintenance and administration required.

Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, a nationally recognized and accredited medical center in Southern California, was one of the first providers to pilot Cumulus, which resulted in same-month break-even on subscription fees with hassle-free automation of manual, internal reporting activities. "As a small health system, we didn't have access to automation until we adopted Cumulus. Now we have a cost-effective way to take advantage of automation, fully managed in the cloud by Amitech," said Ken Mak, IT Executive Director at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center."

Cumulus, the cloud service that lets healthcare organizations automate without doing automation, is powered by Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology from a leading enterprise automation software company. Amitech is a UiPath Diamond Business Partner, the only healthcare-specific partner with Diamond status, and Americas 2021 Impact Partner of the Year Award winner stemming from the development of healthcare-specific solutions such as Cumulus.

"We've had the idea for Cumulus on our mind for a long time after repeatedly hearing from healthcare customers that they were not prepared to invest time and resources in automation services while embarking on their intelligent automation journey," said Amit Bhagat, CEO at Amitech. "Cumulus is a game-changer for our healthcare customers. At Amitech, our passion is to make healthcare better, and Cumulus is going to help our customers access automation affordably to reduce avoidable costs."

For additional information about Amitech, please contact Jessica Rosen at 866-870-8920 or via email at Jessica.Rosen@amitechsolutions.com. Additional information can be found at www.amitechsolutions.com.

About Amitech

Amitech is an award-winning data, analytics, and automation healthcare consulting firm. At Amitech, we believe healthcare can and should be better. With a single-minded focus on value, we combine people, process, culture, and technology to drive real and lasting change. We partner with our customers to deliver data, analytics and automation strategies and solutions to make healthcare more proactive, higher quality and less expensive for everyone.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amitech Solutions