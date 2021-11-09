Amesite Powers Successful High School Programs in Detroit that Delivers 100% Retention on Technical Subjects

DETROIT, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), the leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit, and government agency learning and upskilling, announced today a successful completion and expansion of programs for its partner, the College of Engineering at Wayne State University.

The College of Engineering over the past several years has provided face-to-face educational training programs for C2 Pipeline, a 21st Century Community Learning Center funded program by the Michigan Department of Education. C2 Pipeline provides schools throughout the greater Detroit area with project-based learning activities focusing on STEM and healthcare professions to prepare the next generation of college students to be ready to fill the jobs of tomorrow. Pre-COVID, the College of Engineering impacted more than 2,000 students annually through its community outreach, including its partnership with C2 Pipeline, which ordinarily operates in 24 schools and conducts more than 320 hours of after-school programming in addition to six weeks of summer programming.

In the absence of face-to-face learning during the pandemic, the College of Engineering's summer programming pivoted to a virtual format. A key factor in the success of this transition was the creation of new certification programs — including artificial intelligence, coding for gaming and gamification, and more — targeting high school students and rising college first-year students. With the successful completion of these Amesite-powered programs last summer, C2 Pipeline is expanding its offerings into the school year. The next program is slated to begin on Monday, Nov. 15.

"C2 Pipeline – as a customer of Wayne State University's College of Engineering – delivers STEM and healthcare summer programs across 24 tri-county high schools on a yearly basis. When we offered our partner Amesite's platform for use – C2 Pipeline took advantage and transitioned immediately. Amesite allows us to deliver with ease. We offer programs that challenge our students and prepare them to be college and career ready," explained College of Engineering Dean Farshad Fotouhi. "It is vitally important that we are able to deliver programs with outstanding results. With Amesite, we had 100% retention across a challenging, technical program. Amesite enabled program creation, execution and scale. We trust Amesite as a partner committed to helping us in our mission to serve our youth, with programs that will set them on a course to bring them economic success and bring our city and state greater talent, and growth."

"Nationally, there is an enormous need to deliver programs for high school students that prepare them for more digitalized jobs," commented Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, founder and CEO of Amesite. "According to the World Economic Forum, 150 million new technology jobs will be added to the global economy over the next 5 years. At the same time, 84% of employers are currently overseeing a significant expansion of remote work, with a third also implementing new digital tools to enable collaboration and community building. Our solutions for universities, businesses, nonprofits and government customers enables them to deliver learning to these young students, building pipelines to college and to the workforce."

Significant online upskilling and training will be required to support the demand for skilled knowledge workers in rapidly growing industries, including for young workers and students. According to Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global online education market is projected to reach $319 billion by 2025, a CAGR of 9.23% from 2020 to 2025. According to the Perkins National Collaborative Network, U.S. spending on programs for high school youth exceeded $1.3B in 2019 and is expected to grow by 10.57% annually.

