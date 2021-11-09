AccessLex Institute to Provide Free Webinars with Vital Student Loan Repayment Information

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a nearly two-year pause, federal student loan payments are scheduled to resume early in the new year, and when they do, many borrowers may find themselves having to make payments to new student loan servicers. Over 40 million people will be impacted – a huge percentage of the country's population.

Moreover, the Department of Education is implementing a Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) limited waiver, granting a temporary opportunity for borrowers to receive credit for previous payments that would not have otherwise counted toward PSLF. This, too, potentially impacts millions of borrowers.

That's why nonprofit AccessLex Institute® is excited to announce it is offering a new webinar series premised on providing tangible support for student loan borrowers at this precarious moment in their post-graduate lives. Returning to Repayment: Get Ready Now is being offered for the first time on November 16; How to Benefit from the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Limited Waiver Opportunity begins November 18. Both 30-minute webinars are free of charge and will run multiple times a month through February 2022.

"While there are any number of places to get information on each of these student loan developments," said Derek Brainard, National Director of Financial Education at AccessLex, "we are providing updates in actionable form, with insights for borrowers as to what these developments actually mean for them and what they can do to be fully prepared."

In addition to these new webinars, borrowers can schedule a free 30-minute appointment with an Accredited Financial Counselor® to discuss their individual financial questions at AccessConnex by AccessLexSM. Free resources and tools, including repayment and PSLF waiver checklists, are also available.

AccessLex Institute is the largest national nonprofit organization focused on the betterment of legal education and works daily to maximize the value and affordability of a law degree through policy advocacy, research and student-focused initiatives. To learn more about AccessLex or to register for one of these free webinars, visit AccessLex.org.

