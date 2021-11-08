REGENXBIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences, which will each be held in a virtual meeting format:

Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit

Presentation: Monday, November 15, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: December 2, 2021

Recorded Fireside Chat will be available: Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the Barclays presentation and the recording of the Piper Sandler fireside chat can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com for approximately 30 days following the events.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Contacts:

Tricia Truehart

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

347-926-7709

ttruehart@regenxbio.com

Investors:

Brendan Burns, 212-600-1902

brendan@argotpartners.com

Media:

David Rosen, 212-600-1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.