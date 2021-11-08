Nordic Nanovector appoints experienced biotech executive Pierre Dodion MD as Chief Medical Officer

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces the appointment of Pierre Dodion MD as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr Dodion is taking over the role from Dr Christine Wilkinson Blanc, who is leaving the Company for personal reasons. Dr Wilkinson Blanc will remain with the Company until January 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.

Dr Dodion joins Nordic Nanovector from Immunooncology Partners, a consultancy he founded to support biotech companies in clinical development, medical affairs and business development activities. In this role, he has acted as a consultant for Nordic Nanovector since April 2021, advising on Betalutin®'s clinical development.

Dr Dodion has over 30 years' experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, spent mostly in the oncology and haematology areas. In this time, he has developed deep clinical development and medical affairs expertise, providing strategic insight and overseeing the coordination of multiple clinical trials. Furthermore, Dr Dodion has supported the global launch of several products, including Sutent at Pfizer, Femara at Novartis and two further oncology products at Aventis.

Dr Dodion is also serving as a specialist consultant in oncology for Alacrita, an international pharmaceutical and biotech consulting firm. Before that he served as Executive Vice President and CMO at Innate Pharmaceuticals, coordinating clinical development and medical affairs for several oncology programs. He has held executive clinical and/or corporate roles at Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Roche and UCB in addition to Pfizer, Novartis and Aventis.

Erik Skullerud, CEO of Nordic Nanovector, commented: "We're delighted to bring Pierre on board as Chief Medical Officer, following a successful consulting relationship. His vast experience in oncology and haematology, and as a CMO, will be invaluable as we approach the next important stages in the development of Betalutin® and our other pipeline products. We'd also like to thank Christine for her hard work and contribution in helping Nordic Nanovector get to this stage in its development and wish her well for the future."

Pierre Dodion, incoming CMO of Nordic Nanovector, said: "It's great to be joining Nordic Nanovector at such a pivotal time for the company. Betalutin® has significant potential to address unmet needs in 3rd-line follicular lymphoma patients who are elderly and/or frail, as well as earlier lines of therapy and more widely across non-Hodgkin lymphoma. I look forward to working with the team to realise the potential of this important therapy and drive forward the Company's broader pipeline."

Pierre completed his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Brussels and spent seven years in clinical practice at Institut Jules Bordet. He also holds an MBA from Saint Joseph University. Dr Dodion is a member of The Belgian Association of Pharmaceutical Physicians and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Erik Skullerud, CEO

Cell: +41 793 834 998

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

