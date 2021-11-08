Leading Chicken Wing Franchise Now Available for Delivery in Los Angeles LA Gets First Taste of Wing Zone on the West Coast

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 30 years in operation, fast-casual restaurant franchise, Wing Zone , frequented by chicken wing and tender enthusiasts for its vast array of flavors and combos, is officially announcing that their first west coast location is gearing up to begin dishing out orders through third-party delivery apps in the Los Angeles area.

Wing Zone in Los Angeles can be ordered directly through the following food delivery services:

DoorDash

ezCater

Grubhub

Postmates

Uber Eats

WingZone.com

The entrance of Wing Zone into the LA market is indicative of the brands larger goal to establish itself as the clear number two in the QSR chicken wing industry by expanding the reach of the franchise to touch both coasts. And with a vision of erecting 250 store locations by 2025, this newest addition to the local food scene certainly won't be their last.

"We're incredibly excited to be able to partner with third-party delivery apps to give Los Angeles residents their first taste of Wing Zone's flavor packed menu," says Ashley Morris, CEO of Wing Zone. "It's a practice that our team has become fond of and that we believe will expedite the introduction of the brand into new markets in the years ahead."

Despite supply shortages and inflation costs within the chicken wing industry, the sector has continued to grow tremendously. Provided their 17 fan-favorite, uniquely crafted wing sauces and lineup of wings, tenders, and sandwich options, people are choosing the quality flavors of Wing Zone and investing in the franchise brand now more than ever.

Wing Zone is available through delivery Monday to Saturday from 10am to Midnight and Sunday 10am to 10pm. To place your order, please visit DoorDash, ezCater, Grubhub, Postmates or UberEats.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North America and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com . Like Wing Zone on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

