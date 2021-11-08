Holiday Sweetness, Packed In A Pint: Cinnabon Brings Back Limited-Edition Signature Frosting Pints

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season calls for adding a little extra sweetness to everyday life, as loved ones enjoy traditions and special moments together. Beginning Nov. 8, Cinnabon® is celebrating those special traditions and moments the best way they know how – by adding some frosting to the season, with the return of its Signature Frosting Pints. The frosting pints are now available for a limited time at select bakeries nationwide and on the new Cinnabon app for pickup or delivery – giving fans plenty of opportunities throughout the holiday season to bring the magic of Cinnabon to holiday recipes and gatherings.

Cinnabon® is adding a little extra sweetness to the holiday season with the return of its limited-time Signature Frosting Pints. Fans can bring the magic of Cinnabon to holiday recipes and gatherings through 11 different “recipe hacks” featuring the brand’s iconic cream cheese frosting. Beyond the Signature Frosting Pints, Cinnabon is making holiday gifting easy with CinnaPacks of classic ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls and PecanBons.

"There's no better way to truly bring to life our 'Life Needs Frosting' motto than with a delicious pint of our Signature Frosting," said Michael Alberici, Vice President of Marketing, Cinnabon. "Our signature frosting is a versatile way to add sweetness during a season when people are craving it - whether it's enhancing holiday recipes and treats, enjoying it as a treat on its own, gifting it to friends and family or adding a little extra to top off your Cinnabon cinnamon rolls."

Featuring the iconic cream cheese frosting that makes Cinnabon classic cinnamon rolls and the holiday favorite PecanBon cinnamon rolls oh-so craveable, frosting pints offer a tasty and unique way to elevate holiday recipes. For recipe inspiration, fans can visit Cinnabon.com/holidays or Cinnabon's TikTok and Instagram for 11 frosting recipe hacks, including a Grilled Strawberry, Brie and Cream Cheese Sandwich, Frosting Hot Chocolate and a festive frosting-rimmed cookie martini.

Holiday Gifting Made Easy with CinnaPacks

Beyond holiday baking, bringing sweetness to loved ones is easy by gifting CinnaPacks of Cinnabon's classic ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls and PecanBons. Available in 4 and 6-count of Classic rolls, 9-count and 15-count of MiniBon rolls or 16-count BonBites, CinnaPacks can be ordered with the traditional Signature Cream Cheese Frosting or topped with a Cinnabon specialty - caramel frosting with pecans - to create Caramel PecanBons. Starting at $11.00, pricing varies per bakery.

The limited-edition Signature Frosting pints and CinnaPacks can be purchased at participating Cinnabon bakeries nationwide. New this year, guests can pre-order their Cinnabon treats for pickup or delivery on the new Cinnabon app or Cinnabon.com. To find a participating bakery location near you, visit Cinnabon.com/holidays.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon currently operates over 1,200 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, schools, at home or in the office.

Fans can now also order their favorite ooey-gooey cinnamon roll, refreshing beverage or delicious baked good for delivery, pickup and catering in the Cinnabon app. For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on TikTok, Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, or visit www.Cinnabon.com.

