Curriculum Associates' Complete i-Ready® Classroom Mathematics Program for Grades K-8 Now Rated as Tier 1 by the Louisiana Department of Education The instructional math program meets the Department's focus, coherence, rigor, alignment, and quality requirements

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates' i-Ready Classroom Mathematics program for Grades 6–8 recently received a Tier 1 rating by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE). With the prior Tier 1 rating of i-Ready Classroom Mathematics for Grades K–5, the complete program for Grades K–8 has now received the highest rating from the Department. Louisiana educators can use i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, which "exemplifies quality" and "meets all non-negotiable criteria and scored the best possible on all indicators of superior quality" according to the LDOE, to deliver discourse-based instruction that empowers students to think mathematically and discuss mathematical ideas.

"A Tier 1 rating from the LDOE is the real benchmark when it comes to choosing comprehensive and quality instructional programs to meet the needs of students," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Whether addressing unfinished learning, accelerating student outcomes, or supporting in-person or distance instruction and tutoring, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics provides a research-based solution that is a valuable resource for all K–8 math educators in the state."

The LDOE's comprehensive, educator-led online reviews of instructional materials are designed to help support school districts across the state in making their own local, high-quality purchasing decisions. The tiered reviews describe the instructional materials' degree of alignment with state content standards that enables each local school system to determine if the use of the materials is appropriate to meet the educational needs of their students. Ratings are based on elements such as the focus, coherence, rigor, alignment, and quality of the materials.

i-Ready Classroom Mathematics helps teachers deliver discourse-based instruction while empowering students to think mathematically and discuss mathematical ideas. Its printed and online grade-differentiated resources work cohesively to support the teaching and learning process. The program uses multiple-day lessons and instructional routines to help students understand important mathematical concepts, make connections between multiple mathematical strategies, and deepen their conceptual understanding by having them lead the majority of the classroom discussion. There are also frequent opportunities for practice and assessment to ensure that students understand concepts and to help teachers make instructional decisions.

The program includes a variety of professional learning resources that are built into the beginning of every unit and embedded within every lesson. It also offers professional guidance for supporting English Language Learners, including language differentiation strategies that provide scaffolds for the five WIDA language proficiency levels and ideas for community and cultural responsiveness that can be incorporated during the lesson.

When used with i-Ready Diagnostic and its Prerequisites report, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics helps educators further understand unfinished learning, identify student gaps, and effectively balance instruction of prerequisite skills and current grade-level content.

In addition to the LDOE rating, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics was also recently named a highly rated program by EdReports.org, an independent nonprofit that conducts evidence-based reviews of instructional materials. After undergoing a comprehensive review using the organization's updated and more rigorous evaluation rubric, expert educators from EdReports.org found the program met expectations for all evaluation criteria.

To learn more about i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, visit i-ReadyClassroomMathematics.com/LearnMore. To learn more about the LDOE rating, visit LouisianaBelieves.com/Academics/Online-Instructional-Materials-Reviews/Curricular-Resources-Annotated-Reviews.

