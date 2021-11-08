Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Alligator Bioscience AB

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on 8 November 2021, an extraordinary general meeting was held in Alligator Bioscience AB. A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below. In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and in order to reduce the risk of infection spreading, the meeting was held only by advance voting (postal vote) in accordance with temporary legislation.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association

The meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors to amend §§ 4-5 of the Articles of Association so that the limits for the share capital and the number of shares in the company are changed.

Resolution on approval of the board of directors' resolution on rights issue of ordinary shares

The meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution of 7 October 2021 on a rights issue of at the highest 128,499,507 ordinary shares (the "Rights Issue"). Those who are registered as shareholders in the company on the record date 10 November 2021 will receive three (3) subscription rights per existing share. Two (2) subscription rights entitle to subscription of one (1) new share in the company at a subscription price of SEK 2.00 per share. Upon full subscription of all shares issued in the Rights Issue, the company's share capital will increase with at the highest SEK 51,399,802.80. The subscription period in the Rights Issue runs from and including 12 November 2021 to and including 26 November 2021.

Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to resolve on new issues of ordinary shares

The meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors, in order to enable new issues of ordinary shares as guarantee compensation to those that have entered into guarantee undertakings in order to secure the Rights Issue (the "Guarantors"), to authorize the board of directors, up until the next annual general meeting, at one or several occasions, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, and with or without provisions regarding set-off or other provisions, to resolve on new issues of ordinary shares to the Guarantors. Upon exercise of the authorization, the subscription price shall correspond to 90 per cent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the company's ordinary share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the subscription period in the Rights Issue (i.e. during the period 12 – 26 November 2021), however, no lower than the subscription price in the Rights Issue.

The purpose of the authorization and reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to be able to carry out new issues of ordinary shares as guarantee compensation to the Guarantors. The number of ordinary shares that may be issued through the authorization shall not exceed the total number of ordinary shares that corresponds to the agreed guarantee compensation that the company shall pay to the Guarantors.

Lund on 8 November 2021

Alligator Bioscience AB (publ)

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber, Investor Relations

Phone: +46 46-540 82 23

E-mail: jur@alligatorbioscience.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:45 CET on 8 November 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets mitazalimab, a CD40 agonist, and ATOR-1017, a 4-1BB agonist. Furthermore, Alligator is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., several undisclosed molecules based on its proprietary technology platform, Neo-X-Prime™, with MacroGenics Inc. and novel drug candidates based on the RUBY™ bispecific platform with Orion Corporation. Out licensed programs include AC101, in phase II development, by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and an undisclosed target to Biotheus Inc. Alligator Bioscience's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/3449340/1492957.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:

SOURCE Cision AB