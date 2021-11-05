Lozano Smith Tops Nationwide Ranking in Law360's Diversity Snapshot

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Lozano Smith was named by Law360 as the law firm (in the 101-250 attorney category) with the highest percentage of minority equity partners in the nation. The firm also ranked third overall in Law 360's Glass Ceiling Report, a data-driven review of female attorney representation at law firms, and fourth overall in the Diversity Snapshot.

Lozano Smith ranked in the top 10 throughout several categories within Law360's national reports, including:

Diversity Snapshot

Glass Ceiling Report

"We believe that our strength and quality as a firm is directly attributable to the diversity of our entire team – people who look, speak, think, believe, and move differently than one another, but share a common purpose: providing exceptional legal services to our clients," said Karen Rezendes, Managing Partner of Lozano Smith. "We are humbled to know our beliefs are reflected in these significant outcomes, and we will continue to ensure all team members have meaningful opportunities to advance and grow in the firm."

About Lozano Smith

Lozano Smith is a full-service education and public agency law firm serving hundreds of California's K-12 and community college districts, and numerous cities, counties, and special districts. Lozano Smith has offices in eight California locations: Sacramento, Walnut Creek, Fresno, Monterey, Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, and San Diego. For more information, visit www.LozanoSmith.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter . You can also subscribe to our podcast or download the Lozano Smith App .

Contact: Andy Garcia

Executive Director

559.431.5600

agarcia@lozanosmith.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lozano Smith